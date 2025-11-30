Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsFootballFlamengo Outclass Palmeiras To Capture 4th Copa Libertadores Trophy

Flamengo Outclass Palmeiras To Capture 4th Copa Libertadores Trophy

Palmeiras, which had also been seeking its fourth Libertadores title, started the match with a five-man defense and struggled to pose a scoring threat for most of the match.

By : IANS | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 02:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Lima: Danilo struck a second-half winner as Flamengo claimed its fourth Copa Libertadores title with a 1-0 victory over Palmeiras in all-Brazilian final.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus defender broke the deadlock in the 67th minute, heading in after Giorgian de Arrascaeta's corner at Estadio Monumental in Peru's capital.

It was no less than Flamengo deserved with the Rio de Janeiro outfit dominating possession throughout and Palmeiras failing to have a single shot on target, reports Xinhua.

"To score the title-winning goal with the club that I love is something I don't have words for," Danilo said after the match. "We worked a lot on our set pieces because we knew we would have chances to score in those situations and that's exactly what happened."

Palmeiras, which had also been seeking its fourth Libertadores title, started the match with a five-man defense and struggled to pose a scoring threat for most of the match.

"We tried our best but that's football," Palmeiras forward Jose Manuel Lopez said. "It was a tough game and we probably lacked attacking intent, but we gave everything we could in the tournament. It's a sad result for us. Now we have to keep fighting and we'll come back a lot stronger."

Flamengo took the initiative from the outset as its midfield quartet of Jorginho, Erick Pulgar, Jorge Carrascal and De Arrascaeta took control.

Bruno Henrique fired over the bar from distance in the 15th minute, and Samuel Lino pulled a shot wide moments later after showing neat footwork on the left side of the penalty box.

Palmeiras' best chance of the opening half came in the 20th minute when former Barcelona forward Vitor Roque headed over the bar after Joaquin Piquerez's cross from the right.

Flamengo stepped up its intensity after the interval, and Danilo put his team ahead by rising unchallenged and thumping a header into the far corner following De Arrascaeta's out-swinging corner.

The goal prompted greater urgency from Palmeiras. Murilo Cerqueira shot narrowly wide after the ball spilled free from an aerial duel, and Roque blasted over when he had only the goalkeeper to beat.

But Flamengo refused to yield and almost doubled its lead in stoppage time when Everton's curling free kick rebounded off the far post with goalkeeper Carlos Miguel beaten.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Nov 2025 02:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Football News Palmeiras Copa Libertadores Flameng Libertadores Final Palmeiras Vs Flamengo Palmeiras Vs Flamengo Final Palmeiras Vs Flamengo Libertadores
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
EC Extends SIR Deadline By 7 Days For All 12 States/UTs
EC Extends SIR Deadline By 7 Days For All 12 States/UTs
India
National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi, Mother Sonia Charged With Criminal Conspiracy In Fresh FIR
Rahul And Sonia Gandhi Charged With Criminal Conspiracy In National Herald Case
India
Cyclone Ditwah To Not Make Landfall? Here's What IMD's Latest Update Says
Cyclone Ditwah To Not Make Landfall? Here's What IMD's Latest Update Says
Cities
1 Killed, 2 Injured As Speeding Mercedes Rams 3 Near Ambience Mall In Delhi's Vasant Kunj
1 Killed, 2 Injured As Speeding Mercedes Rams 3 Near Ambience Mall In Delhi's Vasant Kunj
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Car Catches Fire on NH-58 in UP; 4 Dead as Flames Spread to Four-Storey Building
Rajasthan Withdraws December 6 ‘Shaurya Diwas’ Order Hours After ABP Report; CM Intervenes
Breaking: UP BLO Dies by Suicide in Moradabad; Note Claims Pressure to Meet SIR Targets
Breaking: Ratlám Student Attempts Suicide After Alleged Pressure by School Staff; Critical in Hospital
Breaking: 70 Socket Bombs Seized in Murshidabad; Police Seal Area After Major Recovery
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Retracting The Reins: Why BJP's Chandigarh Overreach Met Swift Political Rejection
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget