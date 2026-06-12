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HomeSportsFootballFIFA World Cup Winner Brazil Legend Brito Passes Away At 86

FIFA World Cup Winner Brazil Legend Brito Passes Away At 86

Brito, Born on August 9, 1939, made his Brazil debut in 1964 formed a victorious defensive duo with Piazza in a World Cup-winning campaign.

By : IANS | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 10:39 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Brazilian 1970 FIFA World Cup winner Brito died aged 86.
  • He anchored Brazil's defense.
  • Brito died from pneumonia complications, hospitalized for a week.

Brasilia: Brito, who helped Brazil conquer the 1970 FIFA World Cup Mexico, has passed away aged 86. He had been hospitalised for a week with complications due to pneumonia, Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said.

The centre-back made his Brazil debut in 1964 and made one appearance, against Portugal, in the global finals two years later. Brito then played every minute of every game as ‘The Beautiful Team’ won Mexico 1970 in style.

The CBF condoled the passing of Brito, former defender and world champion and expressed its solidarity with his family, friends and fans.

“Brito left us as one of the greatest defenders in the history of Brazilian football. His contribution to the 1970 World Cup victory will be eternally remembered by all of us. I pay my respects to this idol of our country. May his fighting spirit be an inspiration to our players who will compete in the World Cup,” said the president of the CBF, Samir Xaud.

Brito became the seventh member of Mario Zagallo’s squad to pass away following Everaldo (1974), Fontana (1980), Felix (2012), Joel Camargo (2014), Carlos Alberto (2016) and Pele (2022).

In winning World Cup title, the Rio native formed a victorious defensive duo with Piazza. Together, they combined important attributes for a defense. Piazza was known for his technique, and Brito for his strength and physical presence. Not surprisingly, he was nicknamed Hercules. He started in all six World Cup matches and was never substituted.

Born on August 9, 1939, the former defender began his career at Vasco and played for other major clubs such as Flamengo, Cruzeiro, Internacional, Corinthians, Botafogo, and Athletico-PR.

His success with these teams made the Brazilian National Team a natural progression. He spent eight years (from 1964 to 1972) wearing the yellow jersey, during which he played 61 games, with 45 wins, 11 draws, and five losses. In addition to the three World Cup titles, he won the Copa Roca (1971) and the Taca Independência (1972).

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Brito?

Brito was a Brazilian centre-back who helped Brazil win the 1970 FIFA World Cup in Mexico. He played for Brazil from 1964 to 1972, making 61 appearances.

What caused Brito's death?

Brito passed away at age 86 due to complications from pneumonia. He had been hospitalized for a week prior to his passing.

What was Brito's role in the 1970 World Cup?

He played every minute of every game, forming a strong defensive duo with Piazza. His strength and physical presence earned him the nickname Hercules.

Published at : 12 Jun 2026 10:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Football World Cup Brazil Football FIFA World Cup Brito
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