WATCH: Uruguay Star Abandons Cramping Opponent After Spotting Counterattack

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vinas stopped helping opponent, joined Uruguay's attack.

Cape Verde scored first, then Uruguay took 2-1 lead.

Cape Verde equalized 2-2, remaining unbeaten in tournament.

Vinas Arcanjo FIFA World Cup Viral Video: The FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between Uruguay and Cape Verde produced plenty of drama, but one hilarious moment involving Federico Vinas quickly caught the attention of fans online. With Uruguay trailing 1-0 after Kevin Pina's historic free-kick gave Cape Verde the lead, the South Americans were desperately searching for a way back into the contest. During one sequence, Cape Verde's Telmo Arcanjo went down, likely suffering from cramp, and Uruguay forward Federico Vinas was helping his opponent out. However, what happened next left fans amused. Check it out:

Stopped helping him as soon as he saw the ball 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/3EDCJz03Pv pic.twitter.com/Paef1d28Vr June 21, 2026

Vinas Spots Uruguay Attack & Takes Off

As Vinas stood near the grounded Arcanjo, Uruguay suddenly launched a promising attack. The striker immediately realized an opportunity was developing and wasted no time abandoning his act of sportsmanship.

Leaving the Cape Verde player on the turf, Vinas sprinted forward to join the attack as Uruguay pushed numbers into the final third.

The sequence quickly went viral, with supporters joking that Vinas' concern for his opponent disappeared the moment he sensed a chance to get involved in a dangerous move.

While Arcanjo was still recovering from cramp, Vinas was charging toward the opposition penalty area as Uruguay attempted to level the score.

Cape Verde Draw Thrilling Encounter

Uruguay eventually recovered from their early setback. After Kevin Pina's stunning free-kick produced Cape Verde's first-ever FIFA World Cup goal, the South American side responded before half-time.

Maxi Araujo restored parity before Agustin Canobbio completed the turnaround, giving Uruguay a 2-1 advantage heading into the interval.

However, Cape Verde once again demonstrated why they have become one of the stories of the tournament. Substitute Helio Varela found the equaliser in the second half to secure a memorable 2-2 draw.

The result followed Cape Verde's impressive draw against Spain and kept their unbeaten FIFA World Cup knockout hopes intact.