WATCH: FIFA World Cup Trophy Prop Malfunctions During Canada Opening Ceremony? Video Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Canada hosted 2026 World Cup opening ceremony with star performances.

Inflatable World Cup trophy prop malfunctioned, lowered back in.

This technical glitch became a viral talking point across social media.

FIFA World Cup Canada Opening Ceremony: Canada's much-anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony delivered plenty of music, colour and entertainment, but an unexpected technical issue ended up stealing the spotlight. Held at Toronto's BMO Field ahead of Canada's Group B clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina, the ceremony featured a star-studded lineup of performers and was designed to mark the country's arrival as a World Cup host. However, the giant inflatable World Cup trophy prop appeared to malfunction, and was soon lowered down. Check it out:

la copa del mundo en la ceremonia inaugural del mundial en Canadá era inflable, el mecanismo falló en vivo y tuvieron que bajarla 😭 la decadencia pic.twitter.com/ADsRHcOkuo June 12, 2026

Star-Studded Ceremony Takes Unexpected Turn

The event featured performances from several notable artists, including Canadian singer Alessia Cara, Indigenous musician William Prince, and Canadian-Indian star Nora Fatehi.

Vegedream and Sanjoy also took the stage, joining Nora Fatehi for a performance of the official FIFA World Cup 2026 song, Siir Siir. The ceremony was intended to celebrate Canada's role as one of the tournament's host nations before attention shifted to the football.

However, as per videos and posts circulating on social media, the large trophy display may have encountered operational issues during the live presentation.

Also Check: IPL 2026 Cheerleader Exposes Shocking Hospital Lie

Several users claimed the structure was inflatable and suggested that part of the mechanism supporting it failed to function as intended. As a result, the prop appeared unable to remain fully displayed and was reportedly lowered before organisers could complete the planned reveal.

The incident quickly became a major talking point among fans online, with many comparing it to elaborate opening-ceremony displays seen at previous editions of the World Cup.

Neither FIFA nor local organisers have addressed the situation thus far, but the viral clips ensured that the trophy mishap became one of the defining moments of Canada's opening-night celebrations.

Despite the unexpected setback, the ceremony still showcased a blend of music, culture and entertainment before the focus turned to the action on the pitch.