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HomeSportsFootballWATCH: FIFA World Cup Trophy Prop Malfunctions During Canada Opening Ceremony? Video Goes Viral

WATCH: FIFA World Cup Trophy Prop Malfunctions During Canada Opening Ceremony? Video Goes Viral

A giant World Cup trophy prop reportedly malfunctioned during Canada's FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony, with videos of the incident going viral.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 06:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Canada hosted 2026 World Cup opening ceremony with star performances.
  • Inflatable World Cup trophy prop malfunctioned, lowered back in.
  • This technical glitch became a viral talking point across social media.

FIFA World Cup Canada Opening Ceremony: Canada's much-anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony delivered plenty of music, colour and entertainment, but an unexpected technical issue ended up stealing the spotlight. Held at Toronto's BMO Field ahead of Canada's Group B clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina, the ceremony featured a star-studded lineup of performers and was designed to mark the country's arrival as a World Cup host. However, the giant inflatable World Cup trophy prop appeared to malfunction, and was soon lowered down. Check it out:

Star-Studded Ceremony Takes Unexpected Turn

The event featured performances from several notable artists, including Canadian singer Alessia Cara, Indigenous musician William Prince, and Canadian-Indian star Nora Fatehi.

Vegedream and Sanjoy also took the stage, joining Nora Fatehi for a performance of the official FIFA World Cup 2026 song, Siir Siir. The ceremony was intended to celebrate Canada's role as one of the tournament's host nations before attention shifted to the football.

However, as per videos and posts circulating on social media, the large trophy display may have encountered operational issues during the live presentation.

Also Check: IPL 2026 Cheerleader Exposes Shocking Hospital Lie

Several users claimed the structure was inflatable and suggested that part of the mechanism supporting it failed to function as intended. As a result, the prop appeared unable to remain fully displayed and was reportedly lowered before organisers could complete the planned reveal.

The incident quickly became a major talking point among fans online, with many comparing it to elaborate opening-ceremony displays seen at previous editions of the World Cup.

Neither FIFA nor local organisers have addressed the situation thus far, but the viral clips ensured that the trophy mishap became one of the defining moments of Canada's opening-night celebrations.

Despite the unexpected setback, the ceremony still showcased a blend of music, culture and entertainment before the focus turned to the action on the pitch.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What unexpected incident occurred at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Canada opening ceremony?

A giant inflatable World Cup trophy prop malfunctioned and was lowered during the ceremony. It appeared unable to remain fully displayed, becoming a major talking point.

Where was the FIFA World Cup 2026 Canada opening ceremony held?

The ceremony took place at Toronto's BMO Field. It was held prior to Canada's Group B clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Who performed at the opening ceremony?

The event featured performances from Alessia Cara, William Prince, Nora Fatehi, Vegedream, and Sanjoy. Vegedream, Sanjoy, and Nora Fatehi performed the official song, 'Siir Siir.'

What was the purpose of Canada's World Cup opening ceremony?

The ceremony was designed to mark Canada's arrival as a World Cup host nation. It celebrated Canada's role as one of the tournament's host nations with music, culture, and entertainment.

Have FIFA or local organizers commented on the trophy malfunction?

Neither FIFA nor local organizers have addressed the situation regarding the trophy malfunction. Despite this, the incident quickly became a viral topic online.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jun 2026 06:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026 Football Word Cup
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