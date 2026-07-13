64-Team World Cup? FIFA President Opens Up On Major Expansion Talks: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FIFA discusses 64-team World Cup expansion after 2026 edition.

President Infantino believes expansion aids football development and global participation.

This proposal encourages smaller countries and emerging nations to improve.

FIFA World Cup 64 Team Expansion: The FIFA World Cup could undergo another historic transformation after the 2026 edition, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino reportedly stating that discussions over expanding the tournament to 64 teams will take place once the competition concludes. The current edition, held jointly in the United States, Canada and Mexico, has already ushered in a new era by increasing the field from 32 to 48 nations. However, FIFA may now prepare to explore whether an even bigger tournament could be the next step for international football.

Infantino Confirms Expansion Talks

As per ESPN, Gianni Infantino revealed while speaking to Swiss broadcaster Blue Sport that the governing body intends to evaluate the proposal.

"This is certainly an issue that will be looked at and discussed in the relevant committees after this World Cup,"

The FIFA chief reiterated that the World Cup should represent every region rather than being dominated by traditional football powerhouses.

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"When you organize a World Cup, it's important that you organize it for the whole world. It's not just Europe and South America, but the entire world, effectively. Every nation should be able to dream of taking part in the World Cup,"

Why FIFA Believes More Teams Could Benefit Football

Although no decision has been made, Infantino reportedly believes broader participation could accelerate football's development across emerging nations by giving them a realistic pathway to the global stage.

"We can see that the quality of the teams is extremely high, and it's getting higher and higher everywhere in the world. If you don't give smaller countries the chance to participate in the World Cup, they also lose the incentive to keep improving."

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has been defined by unforgettable underdog stories, none more inspiring than Cape Verde's remarkable run. Despite exiting in the Round of 32, they went through the tournament without losing a match in normal time.

Expanding the competition further could pave the way for more emerging nations to produce fairytale campaigns on football's biggest stage.

Whether FIFA ultimately approves another expansion remains uncertain, but the proposal is expected to become one of the biggest talking points in world football once the ongoing tournament comes to an end.