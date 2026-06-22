Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Neymar completed full training, nearing his international return.

Coach Ancelotti confirmed his availability for the Scotland match.

This would mark Neymar's first competitive game since October 2023.

Neymar FIFA World Cup: Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign appears to have received a timely boost with Neymar taking another major step in his recovery from injury. The veteran forward has seemingly returned to full training and is in line to feature in Brazil's final Group C encounter against Scotland, raising hopes of his long-awaited return to competitive international football. The 34-year-old has been working his way back after missing the opening stages of the tournament, but recent developments suggest he could soon be back on the pitch for the five-time world champions.

Neymar Completes Full Training Session

After initially rejoining portions of team training last week, Neymar has now completed a full session with the Brazil squad.

It marked a significant milestone in his recovery journey and was reportedly his first complete training session since linking up with the national team camp ahead of the tournament.

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The Santos forward also shared his joy with supporters on social media following the session. Posting images from training, Neymar wrote:

"Thank you, God, I'm so incredibly happy!"

Neymar entered the tournament while recovering from a calf problem and was unavailable for Brazil's opening matches. His absence was closely monitored given his importance to the national side and his experience in major international tournaments.

Ancelotti Confirms Neymar's Availability

@neymarjr treina depois da vitória da Seleção Brasileira na Copa do Mundo! ⚽🇧🇷

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Neymar Jr. trains after the Brazilian National Team's victory on the World Cup! ⚽🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/hDlY1GXzCk — Neymar Jr Site (@NeymarJrSite) June 20, 2026

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has now provided the clearest indication yet that Neymar's comeback is imminent. Speaking ahead of the team's final group-stage fixture, the Italian coach confirmed that the attacker has recovered from his calf strain and will be included in the matchday squad against Scotland.

The upcoming contest could prove decisive for Brazil's hopes of securing a place in the knockout rounds. A victory would guarantee progression, while a draw would leave the Selecao in a strong position heading into the next phase of the competition.

Even defeat may not necessarily end Brazil's campaign, with the expanded FIFA World Cup format allowing the eight best third-placed teams to advance.

For Neymar, the opportunity carries added significance. Brazil's record goalscorer with 79 goals in 128 appearances has not represented his country in a competitive match since suffering a serious knee injury in October 2023.