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HomeSportsFootballNeymar Comeback Loading? Brazil Star Returns To FIFA World Cup Training, Sends Emotional Message

Neymar Comeback Loading? Brazil Star Returns To FIFA World Cup Training, Sends Emotional Message

Neymar Jr could make his long-awaited Brazil comeback against Scotland at FIFA World Cup 2026 after sharing an emotional message on social media.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 10:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Neymar completed full training, nearing his international return.
  • Coach Ancelotti confirmed his availability for the Scotland match.
  • This would mark Neymar's first competitive game since October 2023.

Neymar FIFA World Cup: Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign appears to have received a timely boost with Neymar taking another major step in his recovery from injury. The veteran forward has seemingly returned to full training and is in line to feature in Brazil's final Group C encounter against Scotland, raising hopes of his long-awaited return to competitive international football. The 34-year-old has been working his way back after missing the opening stages of the tournament, but recent developments suggest he could soon be back on the pitch for the five-time world champions.

Neymar Completes Full Training Session

After initially rejoining portions of team training last week, Neymar has now completed a full session with the Brazil squad.

It marked a significant milestone in his recovery journey and was reportedly his first complete training session since linking up with the national team camp ahead of the tournament.

Also Check: Uruguay Star Abandons Cramping Opponent After Spotting Counterattack

The Santos forward also shared his joy with supporters on social media following the session. Posting images from training, Neymar wrote:

"Thank you, God, I'm so incredibly happy!"

Neymar entered the tournament while recovering from a calf problem and was unavailable for Brazil's opening matches. His absence was closely monitored given his importance to the national side and his experience in major international tournaments.

Ancelotti Confirms Neymar's Availability

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has now provided the clearest indication yet that Neymar's comeback is imminent. Speaking ahead of the team's final group-stage fixture, the Italian coach confirmed that the attacker has recovered from his calf strain and will be included in the matchday squad against Scotland.

The upcoming contest could prove decisive for Brazil's hopes of securing a place in the knockout rounds. A victory would guarantee progression, while a draw would leave the Selecao in a strong position heading into the next phase of the competition.

Even defeat may not necessarily end Brazil's campaign, with the expanded FIFA World Cup format allowing the eight best third-placed teams to advance.

For Neymar, the opportunity carries added significance. Brazil's record goalscorer with 79 goals in 128 appearances has not represented his country in a competitive match since suffering a serious knee injury in October 2023.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Neymar's current injury status?

Neymar has completed a full training session with the Brazil squad, marking a significant step in his recovery. He has recovered from a calf problem that kept him out of earlier matches.

When is Neymar expected to return to play for Brazil?

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed Neymar will be included in the matchday squad against Scotland. This will be his first competitive match since October 2023.

Why did Neymar miss the opening matches of the FIFA World Cup?

Neymar missed the opening stages of the tournament due to a calf problem he was recovering from. He was unavailable for Brazil's initial matches.

How important is Brazil's upcoming match against Scotland?

The upcoming contest against Scotland is decisive for Brazil's progression in the tournament. A victory would guarantee their place in the knockout rounds.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 10:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Neymar Football World Cup FIFA World Cup FIFA World CUp 2026
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