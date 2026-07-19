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English NewsSportsFootball'Whatever Happens Tomorrow...': Messi's Emotional Letter To Argentina Before FIFA World Cup Final

'Whatever Happens Tomorrow...': Messi's Emotional Letter To Argentina Before FIFA World Cup Final

Messi shared an emotional letter to his Argentina teammates before the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, reminding them their journey together means more than trophies.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 12:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Messi posted an emotional Instagram message before World Cup final.
  • He emphasized the team's journey, relationships, and unity over titles.
  • Messi thanked teammates, staff, highlighting their unforgettable story.

Messi Instagram Post: On the eve of what could be one of the defining matches of his legendary career, Lionel Messi shared an emotional message dedicated to his Argentina teammates ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain. The 39-year-old captain took to Instagram to reflect on the journey that has brought the reigning world champions back to football's biggest stage, reminding his squad that their bond extends far beyond trophies.

Messi accompanied his heartfelt note with a group photograph featuring Argentina's players, coaches and support staff, underlining the unity that has become a hallmark of Lionel Scaloni's side.

Messi Reflects On Argentina's Journey

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Rather than focusing solely on silverware, Messi highlighted the relationships and experiences built over the years with the national team. He wrote:

"The most beautiful thing about all these years was never just the titles, but the entire journey. Sharing day-to-day life with this group, competing together, picking ourselves up in the difficult moments, and enjoying every step."

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has often spoken about the importance of togetherness within the Argentina camp, and his latest message once again reflected the close-knit environment that has driven the team's recent success.

Read More: 'Leo Will...': Mbappe Makes Big Messi Prediction Before FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

"Thanks to each one of my teammates, to the coaching staff, and to all the great people who work every day to keep this National Team as a family. Whatever happens tomorrow, this group has already written a story that we will never forget and that no one will be able to erase. Vamos Argentina."

The FIFA World Cup final against Spain will be Messi's third appearance in football's biggest showpiece, with the Argentine icon chasing a second World Cup title after leading his country to glory in Qatar four years ago.

Standing in his way is a formidable Spanish side, but Messi and Argentina will once again look to script another unforgettable chapter in their remarkable journey.

Before You Go

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Beat France 6–4 to Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Third Place

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the purpose of Lionel Messi's Instagram post?

Messi shared an emotional message dedicated to his Argentina teammates ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain. He reflected on their journey and emphasized their bond.

What did Messi highlight as most important in his message?

Messi highlighted the relationships and experiences built over the years with the national team, stating that the most beautiful thing was the entire journey, not just the titles.

Which teams are playing in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final mentioned in the article?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will be contested between Argentina and a formidable Spanish side. Messi's team is looking to script another unforgettable chapter.

How many World Cup finals will this be for Messi?

The FIFA World Cup final against Spain will mark Messi's third appearance in football's biggest showpiece. He previously led Argentina to glory four years ago.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jul 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup FIFA World CUp 2026 Argentina Vs Spain
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