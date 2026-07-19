Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Messi posted an emotional Instagram message before World Cup final.

He emphasized the team's journey, relationships, and unity over titles.

Messi thanked teammates, staff, highlighting their unforgettable story.

Messi Instagram Post: On the eve of what could be one of the defining matches of his legendary career, Lionel Messi shared an emotional message dedicated to his Argentina teammates ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain. The 39-year-old captain took to Instagram to reflect on the journey that has brought the reigning world champions back to football's biggest stage, reminding his squad that their bond extends far beyond trophies.

Messi accompanied his heartfelt note with a group photograph featuring Argentina's players, coaches and support staff, underlining the unity that has become a hallmark of Lionel Scaloni's side.

Messi Reflects On Argentina's Journey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Rather than focusing solely on silverware, Messi highlighted the relationships and experiences built over the years with the national team. He wrote:

"The most beautiful thing about all these years was never just the titles, but the entire journey. Sharing day-to-day life with this group, competing together, picking ourselves up in the difficult moments, and enjoying every step."

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has often spoken about the importance of togetherness within the Argentina camp, and his latest message once again reflected the close-knit environment that has driven the team's recent success.

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"Thanks to each one of my teammates, to the coaching staff, and to all the great people who work every day to keep this National Team as a family. Whatever happens tomorrow, this group has already written a story that we will never forget and that no one will be able to erase. Vamos Argentina."

The FIFA World Cup final against Spain will be Messi's third appearance in football's biggest showpiece, with the Argentine icon chasing a second World Cup title after leading his country to glory in Qatar four years ago.

Standing in his way is a formidable Spanish side, but Messi and Argentina will once again look to script another unforgettable chapter in their remarkable journey.