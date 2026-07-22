Watch: Tunnel Footage Reveals Lionel Messi's Reaction After Argentina Dressing Room Drama

Social media has been abuzz following the release of extended tunnel footage recorded just prior to kick-off in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain. The video captures captain Lionel Messi attempting to calm and focus his teammates following an undisclosed incident inside the dressing room.

In the clip, as the Argentine players lined up before taking the field, Messi can be heard imploring the team to reset their focus:

"Come on guys, stay calm, everyone. Let's stay calm, calm down. Let's just think about playing, alright? Stay calm. Let's forget everything, let's forget everything. Let's just play, come on, just focus on playing."

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“Today is my day, today will go down in history.” The full locker-room talk before Argentina walk onto the pitch is now ready with English...https://t.co/yedyHc6Oa2



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The footage fueled intense fan speculation, particularly given Argentina's unusually flat performance on the pitch.

Defending champions Argentina failed to register a single shot during regulation time - a first in World Cup final history - before eventually falling 1-0 to Spain in extra time. Observers noted that several players, including Lisandro Martínez and Enzo Fernández, appeared visibly shaken or emotional prior to entering the field.

While online theories suggested internal friction or a pre-match crisis, reports from Argentine journalists indicate the emotional atmosphere in the dressing room was primarily driven by Messi informing his squad that the match would mark his final World Cup appearance.

What Messi said after Argentina's defeat

“The pain is immense, and this wound will take time to heal,” Lionel Messi posted on his Instagram account. “I cherish all the good moments, memories that will last forever -- and the support of an entire nation which, combined with this group's hard work and effort, propelled us once again into the ranks of the world's best.”