India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsFootballWatch: Tunnel Footage Reveals Lionel Messi's Reaction After Argentina Dressing Room Drama

Watch: Tunnel Footage Reveals Lionel Messi's Reaction After Argentina Dressing Room Drama

Reports from Argentine journalists indicate the emotional atmosphere in the dressing room was primarily driven by Messi informing his squad that the match would mark his final World Cup appearance.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 10:10 AM (IST)

Social media has been abuzz following the release of extended tunnel footage recorded just prior to kick-off in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain. The video captures captain Lionel Messi attempting to calm and focus his teammates following an undisclosed incident inside the dressing room.

In the clip, as the Argentine players lined up before taking the field, Messi can be heard imploring the team to reset their focus:

"Come on guys, stay calm, everyone. Let's stay calm, calm down. Let's just think about playing, alright? Stay calm. Let's forget everything, let's forget everything. Let's just play, come on, just focus on playing."

Watch Video

The footage fueled intense fan speculation, particularly given Argentina's unusually flat performance on the pitch.

Defending champions Argentina failed to register a single shot during regulation time - a first in World Cup final history - before eventually falling 1-0 to Spain in extra time. Observers noted that several players, including Lisandro Martínez and Enzo Fernández, appeared visibly shaken or emotional prior to entering the field.

While online theories suggested internal friction or a pre-match crisis, reports from Argentine journalists indicate the emotional atmosphere in the dressing room was primarily driven by Messi informing his squad that the match would mark his final World Cup appearance.

What Messi said after Argentina's defeat

“The pain is immense, and this wound will take time to heal,” Lionel Messi posted on his Instagram account. “I cherish all the good moments, memories that will last forever -- and the support of an entire nation which, combined with this group's hard work and effort, propelled us once again into the ranks of the world's best.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the recently released tunnel footage show?

The footage shows Lionel Messi attempting to calm and focus his Argentine teammates just before the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Spain, following an incident in the dressing room.

Why were Argentina's players visibly emotional before the 2026 World Cup final?

Argentine journalists reported that the emotional atmosphere was primarily due to Messi informing his squad that this match would be his final World Cup appearance.

How did Argentina perform in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final?

Defending champions Argentina lost 1-0 to Spain in extra time. They failed to register a single shot during regulation time, a first in World Cup final history.

What did Lionel Messi say after Argentina's defeat in the final?

Messi posted on Instagram about the immense pain and cherished good moments. He also thanked the nation's support, which propelled them to be among the world's best.

Published at : 22 Jul 2026 10:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup Final Argentina Vs Spain Highlights
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
Watch: Tunnel Footage Reveals Lionel Messi's Reaction After Argentina Dressing Room Drama
Watch: Tunnel Footage Reveals Lionel Messi's Reaction After Argentina Dressing Room Drama
Football
When Is Lionel Messi's Next Match? Inter Miami & Argentina Expected Return Timeline
When Is Lionel Messi's Next Match? Inter Miami & Argentina Expected Return Timeline
Football
Spain's FIFA World Cup Triumph Immortalised! Champions Get Historic Tribute
Spain's FIFA World Cup Triumph Immortalised! Champions Get Historic Tribute
Football
WATCH: Ronaldo Trolled During Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 Victory Ceremony
WATCH: Ronaldo Trolled During Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 Victory Ceremony
Advertisement

Videos

Political War: Rahul Gandhi Demands Accountability From PM Modi Over Student Protest Row
Political Heat: Akhilesh Yadav Attacks Centre, Compares Student Protest Action With Authoritarianism
Breaking News: JP Nadda Visits RML Hospital, Meets Students and Police Personnel Injured in Protest
Political Heat: Akhilesh Yadav Attacks Government Over Student Protest, Demands Accountability
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Demands Accountability Over Student Protest, Targets Government
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget