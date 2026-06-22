Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Clear Message After Social Media Storm Hits Portugal Squad

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ronaldo shifts focus after Portugal's FIFA World Cup opening draw.

1-1 draw sparked wide criticism, including player backlash.

Ronaldo's post implies team focus for crucial Uzbekistan game.

Ronaldo FIFA World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo has attempted to shift the focus back onto football after Portugal's disappointing start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. The veteran forward shared a message on social media alongside training pictures as Portugal prepared for their crucial Group K clash against Uzbekistan. The post arrives at a time when scrutiny surrounding both Ronaldo and the Portuguese squad has intensified following their frustrating 1-1 draw against DR Congo. While Portugal avoided defeat, the performance sparked widespread debate among fans and pundits, with criticism directed at several players as well as head coach Roberto Martinez.

Ronaldo Looks Ahead After Difficult FIFA World Cup Opener

Taking to social media, Ronaldo uploaded images from the team's latest training session and accompanied them with a simple caption: "Focused on the mission".

Portugal entered the tournament with high expectations, but their opening match failed to deliver the result many anticipated. Ronaldo endured a particularly quiet evening against DR Congo, struggling to impose himself on the contest.

Also Check || WATCH: Cape Verde Score First-Ever FIFA World Cup Goal With Stunning Free-Kick

The 41-year-old finished the match with just 25 touches and three attempts on goal, none of which tested the opposition goalkeeper. The Portuguese captain is now without a goal in his last 10 appearances at major international tournaments.

Social Media Backlash Hits Portugal Players

The fallout from the DR Congo result has extended beyond the pitch. Several members of Portugal's squad became targets of criticism online after the match, with fans questioning the team's attacking approach and overall performance.

Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, added fuel to the discussion with a strongly worded social media post that appeared to criticise the team's style of play.

“Magically, they forgot how to: pass the ball; win it back; launch counter-attacks. The game became all about passing backwards in midfield… strange World Cup. Very strange."

Following the controversy, players, especially Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves saw their social media accounts flooded with negative comments from frustrated supporters.

Despite the growing noise surrounding the squad, Ronaldo's latest post suggests Portugal are focused on putting the opening result behind them. With a key encounter against Uzbekistan approaching, the Selecao know a victory could quickly change the mood around their World Cup campaign.