WATCH: Lionel Messi's Sublime First Touch Leads To Historic FIFA World Cup Goal

FIFA World Cup Messi Goal: Lionel Messi once again reminded the football world why he remains arguably the greatest players ever to grace the game. The Argentina captain produced a sublime finish to hand the defending champions the lead against Cape Verde in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash. The goal, fired past goalkeeper Vozinha after controlling a perfectly weighted pass from Lisandro Martinez, was classic Messi, calm, clinical and breathtakingly composed. Check it out:

The strike also marked his 20th FIFA World Cup goal, helping him move back to the top of the Golden Boot standings. It also made him the first and only player to have scored in eight consecutive FIFA World Cup matches.

Messi Produces Another World Cup Masterclass

The breakthrough arrived after the first hydration break when Messi timed his run perfectly to meet Lisandro Martinez's long pass.

With Vozinha rushing off his line, 'La Pulga' showed remarkable composure, gently lifting the ball over the goalkeeper before watching it bounce into the net.

Read More: Argentina Avoid Huge FIFA World Cup Shock As Cape Verde's Fairytale Run Ends

The finish immediately lit up the contest and gave Argentina the advantage, but it proved to be only the beginning of a dramatic afternoon.

Cape Verde Push Champions All The Way

Despite falling behind, Cape Verde refused to be overawed by the reigning world champions. The tournament debutants responded brilliantly through Deroy Duarte before later producing another equaliser thanks to a spectacular long-range effort from Sidny Lopes Cabral.

Argentina briefly regained control in extra time through Lisandro Martinez, but Cape Verde once again found an answer, forcing the holders into an intense battle for qualification.

The decisive moment eventually arrived late in extra time when Messi's dangerous corner created confusion inside the Cape Verde penalty area, leading to an unfortunate own goal from Diney Borges that finally settled the contest.

The victory sends Argentina into the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, where they will face Egypt. While Messi's delightful opener stole the spotlight, Cape Verde departed the tournament with immense credit after pushing the defending champions to their absolute limit.