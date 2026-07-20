WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar Trolled For Messi vs Ronaldo GOAT Debate On FIFA World Cup Panel

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar joined 2026 FIFA World Cup final panel.

His Messi-Ronaldo debate views sparked viral, mixed fan reactions.

Akhtar praised Ronaldo's brand, called Messi superior footballer.

Spain lifted World Cup; Akhtar's debate went viral.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar became an unlikely talking point during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after appearing as a guest panellist on the live broadcast. While Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time in New Jersey, Akhtar shared his views on the long-running Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo debate. His appearance on a football panel quickly went viral, with fans offering mixed reactions across social media.

Shoaib Akhtar Joins World Cup Final Coverage

Akhtar featured on the World Cup final broadcast on PTV Sports via Tapmad, where he was invited to discuss the biggest names in world football.

His presence surprised many viewers, with several clips from the show spreading rapidly online. Some fans welcomed his opinions as a passionate football follower, while others questioned why a former cricketer was part of the coverage for football's biggest match.

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Regardless of the reaction, his comments on Messi and Ronaldo soon became one of the most-discussed moments from the broadcast.

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Akhtar Explains Why Ronaldo And Messi Stand Apart

During the discussion, Akhtar praised Cristiano Ronaldo's unmatched commercial impact before explaining why he believes Lionel Messi remains the better footballer.

Speaking on PTV Sports via Tapmad, he said, "There has never been a bigger brand in football than Cristiano Ronaldo. Whether you agree or not, that's the reality. He has probably been FIFA's biggest commercial asset, and for the last decade the sport and many leagues have benefited from his global appeal."

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Akhtar then shifted the conversation towards Messi.

"When you judge them purely as footballers, it's a different discussion. Messi is on another level. Ronaldo has achieved incredible things and deserves huge respect, but I don't think he comes close to Messi as a footballer. Just watch the way Messi plays. He gets knocked over, gets back up and keeps going. That's what makes him different," he added.

Pep Guardiola's Observation Helped Explain Messi's Influence

Akhtar also referred to comments previously made by former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola while describing Messi's approach during matches.

He said Guardiola once explained that Messi spends much of a game reading the opposition before deciding where to attack.

"Guardiola once said Messi spends a long time studying everything on the pitch. He understands the opposition's shape before making his move. Once he has worked it out, that's when he becomes almost impossible to stop," Akhtar said during the discussion.

Spain Win The World Cup As Akhtar's Comments Spread Online

The debate unfolded on the same night Spain lifted their second FIFA World Cup title with a 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina.

Substitute Ferran Torres scored the winner in the 106th minute after a tense contest. Argentina stayed in the match thanks to a series of outstanding saves from Emiliano Martínez before Enzo Fernández was sent off late in normal time.

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As Spain celebrated another World Cup triumph, clips of Akhtar's appearance continued to circulate across social media. His verdict on the Messi-Ronaldo debate became one of the more unexpected talking points from the final.