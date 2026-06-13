WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Snatches iShowSpeed’s Mic Over Hilarious Cristiano Ronaldo Prediction

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Streamer iShowSpeed predicted Ronaldo win; Zlatan snatched his microphone.

This marks Ronaldo's sixth World Cup, approaching with hope.

Ronaldo expressed positivity, emphasizing good preparation and starting well.

American Youtube streamer iShowSpeed had his microphone playfully snatched away by Zlatan Ibrahimovic during a live Fox Sports broadcast after confidently predicting a tournament victory for Cristiano Ronaldo. The content creator appeared on the show alongside Swedish icon Ibrahimovic and French legend Thierry Henry to preview the global football competition.

Ibrahimovic Reacts Swiftly to Bold Ronaldo Prediction

During the segment, Ibrahimovic asked the online personality who he backed to lift the trophy. The streamer offered an immediate, passionate response regarding his Portuguese sporting idol.

"Portugal. Ronaldo winning the World Cup," iShowSpeed confidently stated. Ibrahimovic immediately confiscated his microphone and pushed him aside, while the streamer continued shouting in the background, "Hello, watch. Watch him win. Watch him win." Thierry Henry simply stared forward in absolute disbelief.

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Watch Ibrahimović Snatch Mic From Speed

🚨🚨🚨 Zlatan Ibrahimović just KICKED Speed off FOX Sports after he said Portugal will win the World Cup.



Look at Henry and Ibrahimovic's faces they can't stand anyone supporting Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/In5nKrdu9C — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) June 13, 2026

Ronaldo Targets Final Shot at Glory

The campaign marks a historic sixth appearance for the 41-year-old Al Nassr forward. Ronaldo remains highly positive about the young squad around him as they prepare to open their Group K campaign against DR Congo in Houston on 17 June.

"We're approaching this competition with a lot of hope," Cristiano Ronaldo said during a recent media briefing. "The preparation has been very good, tiring, because we have worked hard," he added, confirming he is in good physical shape.

"I am very positive, I believe things will go well and that we will put in a good performance," the Portuguese captain remarked. "It's a very good generation... which will bring a lot of joy to the Portuguese people. The most important thing is to start well, with the first match, then follow up with the second and third... finish top of the group and from there, take it one match at a time."

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