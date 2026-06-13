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HomeSportsFootballWATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Snatches iShowSpeed’s Mic Over Hilarious Cristiano Ronaldo Prediction

WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Snatches iShowSpeed’s Mic Over Hilarious Cristiano Ronaldo Prediction

Watch the hilarious moment Zlatan Ibrahimovic snatched iShowSpeed's microphone after the streamer predicted Cristiano Ronaldo will win the trophy.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 04:49 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Streamer iShowSpeed predicted Ronaldo win; Zlatan snatched his microphone.
  • This marks Ronaldo's sixth World Cup, approaching with hope.
  • Ronaldo expressed positivity, emphasizing good preparation and starting well.

American Youtube streamer iShowSpeed had his microphone playfully snatched away by Zlatan Ibrahimovic during a live Fox Sports broadcast after confidently predicting a tournament victory for Cristiano Ronaldo. The content creator appeared on the show alongside Swedish icon Ibrahimovic and French legend Thierry Henry to preview the global football competition.

Ibrahimovic Reacts Swiftly to Bold Ronaldo Prediction

During the segment, Ibrahimovic asked the online personality who he backed to lift the trophy. The streamer offered an immediate, passionate response regarding his Portuguese sporting idol.

"Portugal. Ronaldo winning the World Cup," iShowSpeed confidently stated. Ibrahimovic immediately confiscated his microphone and pushed him aside, while the streamer continued shouting in the background, "Hello, watch. Watch him win. Watch him win." Thierry Henry simply stared forward in absolute disbelief.

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Watch Ibrahimović Snatch Mic From Speed

Ronaldo Targets Final Shot at Glory 

The campaign marks a historic sixth appearance for the 41-year-old Al Nassr forward. Ronaldo remains highly positive about the young squad around him as they prepare to open their Group K campaign against DR Congo in Houston on 17 June.

"We're approaching this competition with a lot of hope," Cristiano Ronaldo said during a recent media briefing. "The preparation has been very good, tiring, because we have worked hard," he added, confirming he is in good physical shape.

"I am very positive, I believe things will go well and that we will put in a good performance," the Portuguese captain remarked. "It's a very good generation... which will bring a lot of joy to the Portuguese people. The most important thing is to start well, with the first match, then follow up with the second and third... finish top of the group and from there, take it one match at a time."

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Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to iShowSpeed during the Fox Sports broadcast?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic playfully snatched iShowSpeed's microphone and pushed him aside. This occurred after iShowSpeed confidently predicted Cristiano Ronaldo would win the tournament.

Why did Zlatan Ibrahimovic snatch iShowSpeed's microphone?

Ibrahimovic reacted after iShowSpeed passionately stated that Portugal and his idol Cristiano Ronaldo would win the upcoming global football competition.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's outlook on the upcoming competition?

Ronaldo is very positive and hopeful about the tournament. He believes the team's preparation has been good and is confident in the

How many times has Cristiano Ronaldo appeared in this competition?

This marks a historic sixth appearance for the 41-year-old Al Nassr forward in the global football competition.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jun 2026 04:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA World Cup 2026 IShowSpeed FIFA World Cup Latest News FIFA World CUp Fixtures
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