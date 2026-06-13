WATCH: Female YouTuber Celine Dept In Tears After Meeting Cristiano Ronaldo; Video Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Belgian digital creator Celine Dept met her idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

Overwhelmed, she cried as Ronaldo comforted her gently.

They shared an embrace, taking a commemorative photograph together.

Interaction preceded Ronaldo's final World Cup 2026 campaign.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgian digital creator Celine Dept could not contain her emotions after securing a highly coveted personal meeting with Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo. The touching interaction occurred at the national team’s preparation camp, generating millions of views across global social networks as the forward finalises his arrangements for the upcoming tournament.

Celine Overwhelmed During Interaction

The popular online broadcaster, who commands an audience of nearly sixty million subscribers on YouTube, has long identified the former Real Madrid forward as her absolute sporting idol. The viral footage captures her weeping before the striker even arrives.

The legendary attacker immediately attempted to comfort the visibly shaken digital creator during the brief meeting. "Don't cry," Cristiano Ronaldo told her gently as they shared a warm embrace on the sidelines of the training pitch.

WATCH Youtuber Breaks Down After Meeting Cristiano Ronaldo

🔴🔴 LA RENCONTRE CRISTIANO RONALDO x CELINE DEPT (influenceuse et énorme fan de CR7) :



Cristiano : "Ne pleure pas. Depuis le temps que tu me suis, heureux de rencontrer, que veux-tu qu'on fasse ?"



Celine : "Avant toute chose, merci pour absolument tout. On peut prendre une… pic.twitter.com/GIoxi8KBgh — Gio CR7 (@ArobaseGiovanny) June 12, 2026

Ronaldo Inspires Celine

Dept managed to compose herself sufficiently to express her deep gratitude directly to the Al Nassr forward. She praised his historic footballing legacy before requesting a traditional commemorative photograph together.

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"Thank you for everything, you're such an inspiration," Celine Dept told Ronaldo during the filmed exchange. The accommodating Portuguese captain immediately smiled and happily posed for the camera alongside his emotional follower.

Massive Global Digital Success

The twenty-six-year-old Belgian influencer previously enjoyed a competitive athletic career on the pitch before transitioning into full-time content creation. She currently ranks as the most successful internet personality inside her home nation.

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Aside from her massive YouTube presence, she commands over sixteen million followers on TikTok. She has previously collaborated with elite sports figures including Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Brazilian star Neymar.

Ronaldo Eyes Successful Opener On June 17

The heartwarming interaction provided a brief moment of levity for Ronaldo before the intense competitive pressure begins. Portugal will officially launch their campaign against DR Congo in Houston on 17 June.

The European nation features in Group K alongside Uzbekistan and Colombia. The prolific forward is determined to guide his country deep into the knockout rounds of what is widely expected to be his final global tournament.