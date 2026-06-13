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HomeSportsFootballWATCH: Female YouTuber Celine Dept In Tears After Meeting Cristiano Ronaldo; Video Goes Viral

WATCH: Female YouTuber Celine Dept In Tears After Meeting Cristiano Ronaldo; Video Goes Viral

FIFA World Cup 2026: Watch the heartwarming viral video of Belgian YouTuber Celine Dept breaking down in tears after meeting her idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 06:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Belgian digital creator Celine Dept met her idol Cristiano Ronaldo.
  • Overwhelmed, she cried as Ronaldo comforted her gently.
  • They shared an embrace, taking a commemorative photograph together.
  • Interaction preceded Ronaldo's final World Cup 2026 campaign.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgian digital creator Celine Dept could not contain her emotions after securing a highly coveted personal meeting with Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo. The touching interaction occurred at the national team’s preparation camp, generating millions of views across global social networks as the forward finalises his arrangements for the upcoming tournament.

Celine Overwhelmed During Interaction

The popular online broadcaster, who commands an audience of nearly sixty million subscribers on YouTube, has long identified the former Real Madrid forward as her absolute sporting idol. The viral footage captures her weeping before the striker even arrives.

The legendary attacker immediately attempted to comfort the visibly shaken digital creator during the brief meeting. "Don't cry," Cristiano Ronaldo told her gently as they shared a warm embrace on the sidelines of the training pitch.

WATCH Youtuber Breaks Down After Meeting Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo Inspires Celine

Dept managed to compose herself sufficiently to express her deep gratitude directly to the Al Nassr forward. She praised his historic footballing legacy before requesting a traditional commemorative photograph together.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Snatches iShowSpeed’s Mic Over Hilarious Cristiano Ronaldo Prediction

"Thank you for everything, you're such an inspiration," Celine Dept told Ronaldo during the filmed exchange. The accommodating Portuguese captain immediately smiled and happily posed for the camera alongside his emotional follower.

Massive Global Digital Success

The twenty-six-year-old Belgian influencer previously enjoyed a competitive athletic career on the pitch before transitioning into full-time content creation. She currently ranks as the most successful internet personality inside her home nation.

ALSO READ | Neymar Ruled Out Of Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 Opener Against Morocco: Details Inside

Aside from her massive YouTube presence, she commands over sixteen million followers on TikTok. She has previously collaborated with elite sports figures including Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Brazilian star Neymar.

Ronaldo Eyes Successful Opener On June 17

The heartwarming interaction provided a brief moment of levity for Ronaldo before the intense competitive pressure begins. Portugal will officially launch their campaign against DR Congo in Houston on 17 June.

The European nation features in Group K alongside Uzbekistan and Colombia. The prolific forward is determined to guide his country deep into the knockout rounds of what is widely expected to be his final global tournament.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Celine Dept, the digital creator who met Cristiano Ronaldo?

Celine Dept is a popular Belgian digital creator with nearly sixty million YouTube subscribers. She is recognized as the most successful internet personality in her home nation.

Why was Celine Dept emotional when meeting Cristiano Ronaldo?

Celine Dept has long identified Cristiano Ronaldo as her absolute sporting idol. The viral footage shows her weeping before he even arrived, due to her overwhelming admiration.

When is Portugal's first match in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Portugal will launch their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against DR Congo on June 17. This opening match will be held in Houston.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jun 2026 06:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 Latest News Celine Dept
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