FIFA World Cup 2026: Why Did Neymar Not Play Against Japan? Brazil Head Coach Breaks Silence

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Neymar remained an unused substitute during Brazil's dramatic victory.

Coach Ancelotti explained Neymar was reserved until Brazil equalized.

Gabriel Martinelli scored a stoppage-time winner, securing Brazil's advance.

FIFA World Cup Neymar: Neymar's return to the Brazil was one of the biggest talking points heading into the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout rounds. After making his long-awaited international comeback as a substitute against Scotland in the group stage, his first appearance for the Selecao in three years, many expected him to feature once again against Japan in the Round of 32. However, the 34-year-old watched the entire contest from the sidelines as Brazil secured a dramatic 2-1 victory.

Following the match, head coach Carlo Ancelotti explained why he resisted the temptation to bring Neymar onto the pitch despite having him available on the bench.

Ancelotti Explains Neymar Snub

Speaking after the victory, Ancelotti revealed that Neymar had been kept in reserve in case the match went beyond 90 minutes.

"We were waiting to use Neymar for extra time, I spoke with him and he was scheduled to come on between the 60th and 65th minute. But then we equalized the match and I did not want to alter our tactical structure because the team had complete control of the game."

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The Brazilian manager ultimately decided against introducing Neymar once Casemiro restored parity, preferring to stick with the players who had shifted the momentum in Brazil's favour.

Brazil Win It Late Against Japan

Although Neymar remained an unused substitute, Brazil still found a way to reach the Round of 16 after a tense encounter in Houston.

Japan stunned the five-time world champions by taking the lead before half-time through Kaishu Sano, who capitalised on a misplaced Brazilian pass before finishing confidently for his first international goal.

Brazil responded after the restart with much greater intensity. Casemiro headed home from Gabriel Magalhaes' inviting cross to bring the scores level before Vinicius Junior came agonisingly close to putting the Selecao ahead, only to be denied by Zion Suzuki and the woodwork.

With extra time appearing inevitable, Gabriel Martinelli delivered the decisive blow in stoppage time. Bruno Guimaraes threaded a perfectly weighted pass into the Arsenal winger's path, and Martinelli calmly beat Suzuki to send Brazil through with a dramatic 2-1 victory.