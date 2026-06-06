Portugal will start its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign on June 17. They will face DR Congo at 10:30 PM IST at the NRG Stadium in Houston.
FIFA World Cup 2026: When Will Portugal Play Their First Match? Opponent, Date & More
Portugal gears up for FIFA World Cup 2026 with Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad. Check first match date, timings, Group K fixtures and full squad.
- Portugal enters World Cup 2026 with strong Ronaldo anticipation.
- Their campaign begins June 17 against DR Congo in Houston.
- Group K also features matches versus Uzbekistan and Colombia.
PORTUGAL FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: As we gear up for the FIFA World Cup 2026, the excitement around the tournament is only getting bigger. Portugal is one of the strongest and most competitive teams among the nations participating in the World Cup this year.
With the inclusion of Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad, the team has built strong anticipation around what their campaign is going to look like, how will they move ahead, and the strategies and players they will opt for in a bid to become champions this season.
It was in 1966 that Portugal finished in third place, which is still considered the team’s best-ever performance in the FIFA World Cup. Since then, the team has not managed to lift the trophy even once.
With fans excited to see whether Ronaldo will lead the team this year or not, there is also growing anticipation around whether this could be the player’s final FIFA tournament.
Portugal’s First FIFA World Cup Match: Date & Time
Portugal will begin its FIFA World Cup 2026 journey on June 17. The Portuguese side will take on DR Congo, with the match set to begin at 10:30 PM IST at the NRG Stadium in Houston.
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Interestingly, this will be the first time the two teams face each other. Portugal and DR Congo have never met in the FIFA World Cup before - in fact, they have never played an official senior international match at all. Their clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup will mark the first-ever meeting between the two nations.
It will surely be exciting to witness the contest between the two teams.
What Does Portugal’s Group Stage Schedule Look Like?
Cristiano Ronaldo and his squad have been placed in Group K of the FIFA World Cup alongside DR Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia, with fans eagerly watching whether Ronaldo can lead Portugal to its first-ever FIFA World Cup title.
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Before reaching their final group-stage fixture, Portugal will play matches against the following teams:
- June 17: Portugal vs DR Congo - Houston
- June 23: Portugal vs Uzbekistan - Houston
- June 28: Portugal vs Colombia - Miami
Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad
Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, José Sá, Rui Silva, Ricardo Velho
Defenders: Tomas Araujo, João Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Gonçalo Inácio, Nuno Mendes, Matheus Nunes, Nelson Semedo, Renato Veiga
Midfielders: Samuel Costa, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves, Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha
Attackers: Francisco Conceicao, Joao Felix, Goncalo Guedes, Rafael Leao, Pedro Neto, Goncalo Ramos, Cristiano Ronaldo, Francisco Trincao
Meanwhile, all eyes will now be on whether Cristiano Ronaldo can lead Portugal to glory in the FIFA World Cup 2026. It will also be exciting to see whether Ronaldo bids farewell to his FIFA World Cup journey or if Portugal once again falls short in the tournament.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When does Portugal play its first match in the FIFA World Cup 2026?
Which teams are in Portugal's group for the FIFA World Cup 2026?
Portugal is in Group K of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Their opponents are DR Congo, Uzbekistan, and Colombia.
What is Portugal's best-ever performance in the FIFA World Cup?
Portugal's best performance in the FIFA World Cup was in 1966 when the team finished in third place. They have not managed to lift the trophy even once.
Is Cristiano Ronaldo included in Portugal's squad for the 2026 World Cup?
Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo is included in the squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026. There is anticipation that this could be his final FIFA tournament.