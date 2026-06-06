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HomeSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026: When Will Portugal Play Their First Match? Opponent, Date & More

FIFA World Cup 2026: When Will Portugal Play Their First Match? Opponent, Date & More

Portugal gears up for FIFA World Cup 2026 with Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad. Check first match date, timings, Group K fixtures and full squad.

By : Khushi Namdev | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 01:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Portugal enters World Cup 2026 with strong Ronaldo anticipation.
  • Their campaign begins June 17 against DR Congo in Houston.
  • Group K also features matches versus Uzbekistan and Colombia.

PORTUGAL FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: As we gear up for the FIFA World Cup 2026, the excitement around the tournament is only getting bigger. Portugal is one of the strongest and most competitive teams among the nations participating in the World Cup this year.

With the inclusion of Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad, the team has built strong anticipation around what their campaign is going to look like, how will they move ahead, and the strategies and players they will opt for in a bid to become champions this season.

It was in 1966 that Portugal finished in third place, which is still considered the team’s best-ever performance in the FIFA World Cup. Since then, the team has not managed to lift the trophy even once.

With fans excited to see whether Ronaldo will lead the team this year or not, there is also growing anticipation around whether this could be the player’s final FIFA tournament.

Portugal’s First FIFA World Cup Match: Date & Time

Portugal will begin its FIFA World Cup 2026 journey on June 17. The Portuguese side will take on DR Congo, with the match set to begin at 10:30 PM IST at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

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Interestingly, this will be the first time the two teams face each other. Portugal and DR Congo have never met in the FIFA World Cup before - in fact, they have never played an official senior international match at all. Their clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup will mark the first-ever meeting between the two nations.

It will surely be exciting to witness the contest between the two teams.

What Does Portugal’s Group Stage Schedule Look Like?

Cristiano Ronaldo and his squad have been placed in Group K of the FIFA World Cup alongside DR Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia, with fans eagerly watching whether Ronaldo can lead Portugal to its first-ever FIFA World Cup title.

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Before reaching their final group-stage fixture, Portugal will play matches against the following teams:

  • June 17: Portugal vs DR Congo - Houston
  • June 23: Portugal vs Uzbekistan - Houston
  • June 28: Portugal vs Colombia - Miami

Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, José Sá, Rui Silva, Ricardo Velho

Defenders: Tomas Araujo, João Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Gonçalo Inácio, Nuno Mendes, Matheus Nunes, Nelson Semedo, Renato Veiga

Midfielders: Samuel Costa, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves, Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha

Attackers: Francisco Conceicao, Joao Felix, Goncalo Guedes, Rafael Leao, Pedro Neto, Goncalo Ramos, Cristiano Ronaldo, Francisco Trincao

Meanwhile, all eyes will now be on whether Cristiano Ronaldo can lead Portugal to glory in the FIFA World Cup 2026. It will also be exciting to see whether Ronaldo bids farewell to his FIFA World Cup journey or if Portugal once again falls short in the tournament.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When does Portugal play its first match in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Portugal will start its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign on June 17. They will face DR Congo at 10:30 PM IST at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

Which teams are in Portugal's group for the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Portugal is in Group K of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Their opponents are DR Congo, Uzbekistan, and Colombia.

What is Portugal's best-ever performance in the FIFA World Cup?

Portugal's best performance in the FIFA World Cup was in 1966 when the team finished in third place. They have not managed to lift the trophy even once.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo included in Portugal's squad for the 2026 World Cup?

Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo is included in the squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026. There is anticipation that this could be his final FIFA tournament.

About the author Khushi Namdev

Khushi Namdev is interning with ABP Live English. She is currently pursuing a Master’s in Journalism and Media Industries from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication. Her areas of interest primarily include entertainment, lifestyle and sports, with a keen passion for storytelling that blends reality, culture, and human experiences into engaging narratives.
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Published at : 06 Jun 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026 Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026
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