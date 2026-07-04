FIFA World Cup 2026: What Lionel Messi Said After Argentina Survived Cape Verde Scare

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Argentina narrowly defeated Cape Verde in a dramatic World Cup match.

Messi expected tough challenge, not surprised by spirited Cape Verde.

Argentina advanced to Round of 16, preparing for Egypt.

Messi FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi dismissed any suggestion that Argentina were surprised by Cape Verde's spirited display after the defending champions scraped through a dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash. With Argentina pushed to extra time before eventually sealing qualification, 'La Pulga' stressed that his side had expected a difficult evening from the tournament debutants. Rather than focusing solely on Argentina's progression, Messi highlighted how competitive the World Cup is, insisting there are no easy opponents once the knockout stage begins.

No Team Can Be Taken Lightly, Says Messi

Speaking after the hard-fought victory, Messi praised Cape Verde's quality and warned against underestimating any side on the world stage.

“Some people might underestimate certain teams, but we knew this was never going to be an easy match”.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner also pointed to the overall standard of competition at the tournament, explaining why traditional favourites cannot afford to relax.

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“That’s what makes this World Cup so special. Everything is incredibly close, and every single game is extremely difficult”.

Messi admitted Argentina had anticipated a stern challenge long before kick-off, particularly considering Cape Verde's impressive performances earlier in the competition.

“We already knew this was going to be a very difficult match. It wasn’t a coincidence that this team didn’t lose to Spain or Uruguay. These are knockout matches, nobody gives you anything for free”.

Argentina found themselves repeatedly tested as Cape Verde twice fought back during the contest before an own goal in extra time finally separated the two teams.

Argentina Looking Ahead To Round Of 16

Argentina eventually secured their place in the Round of 16 after surviving one of their toughest tests of the tournament, and are now set to face Egypt in just a couple of days.

While Messi once again made his mark with an important goal and a decisive contribution, his post-match remarks reflected the respect the reigning champions have for every opponent.

With the knockout stages only becoming tougher from here, Argentina will hope to build on a hard-earned victory as they continue their bid to retain the FIFA World Cup title.