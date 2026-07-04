Yes, Messi stated Argentina anticipated a tough challenge. They were not surprised by Cape Verde's spirited display, knowing they are a strong team.
FIFA World Cup 2026: What Lionel Messi Said After Argentina Survived Cape Verde Scare
Lionel Messi had a clear message after Argentina's narrow FIFA World Cup win over Cape Verde, explaining why no team can be taken lightly in the knockout stage.
- Argentina narrowly defeated Cape Verde in a dramatic World Cup match.
- Messi expected tough challenge, not surprised by spirited Cape Verde.
- Argentina advanced to Round of 16, preparing for Egypt.
Messi FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi dismissed any suggestion that Argentina were surprised by Cape Verde's spirited display after the defending champions scraped through a dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash. With Argentina pushed to extra time before eventually sealing qualification, 'La Pulga' stressed that his side had expected a difficult evening from the tournament debutants. Rather than focusing solely on Argentina's progression, Messi highlighted how competitive the World Cup is, insisting there are no easy opponents once the knockout stage begins.
No Team Can Be Taken Lightly, Says Messi
Speaking after the hard-fought victory, Messi praised Cape Verde's quality and warned against underestimating any side on the world stage.
“Some people might underestimate certain teams, but we knew this was never going to be an easy match”.
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner also pointed to the overall standard of competition at the tournament, explaining why traditional favourites cannot afford to relax.
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“That’s what makes this World Cup so special. Everything is incredibly close, and every single game is extremely difficult”.
Messi admitted Argentina had anticipated a stern challenge long before kick-off, particularly considering Cape Verde's impressive performances earlier in the competition.
“We already knew this was going to be a very difficult match. It wasn’t a coincidence that this team didn’t lose to Spain or Uruguay. These are knockout matches, nobody gives you anything for free”.
Argentina found themselves repeatedly tested as Cape Verde twice fought back during the contest before an own goal in extra time finally separated the two teams.
Argentina Looking Ahead To Round Of 16
Argentina eventually secured their place in the Round of 16 after surviving one of their toughest tests of the tournament, and are now set to face Egypt in just a couple of days.
While Messi once again made his mark with an important goal and a decisive contribution, his post-match remarks reflected the respect the reigning champions have for every opponent.
With the knockout stages only becoming tougher from here, Argentina will hope to build on a hard-earned victory as they continue their bid to retain the FIFA World Cup title.
Frequently Asked Questions
Did Argentina expect a difficult match against Cape Verde?
What is Messi's opinion on opponents in the World Cup knockout stage?
Messi believes there are no easy opponents once the knockout stage begins. He warns against underestimating any side, emphasizing the high standard of competition.
How had Cape Verde performed in the tournament before facing Argentina?
Cape Verde had shown impressive form, notably not losing to strong teams like Spain or Uruguay earlier in the competition. This contributed to Argentina anticipating a difficult match.
Who will Argentina face in the Round of 16?
Argentina will face Egypt in the Round of 16. They secured their spot after a hard-fought victory against Cape Verde.