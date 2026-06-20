Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Young cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struggles to watch World Cup games.

Early morning kick-off times in Sri Lanka hinder live viewing.

Sooryavanshi supports Portugal and Brazil; hopes to watch in Europe.

Upcoming European tour offers better chances to follow matches.

FIFA World Cup 2026: The immensely talented opening batsman remains heavily occupied while actively tracking the marquee tournament fixtures from his official team hotel. Despite the massive logistical broadcast obstacles, the teenage sports icon continues to extend his absolute long-term devotion toward two prominent global footballing powerhouses currently competing in North America.

Schedule Obstacles for Football Fans

The current television broadcast arrangements across the region present major practical difficulties for the traveling national squad due to highly inconvenient early morning kickoff timings. Most marquee tournament fixtures commence in the middle of the night or at the crack of dawn, creating significant rest management problems for professional cricket athletes.

The prominent young batsman explicitly addressed the logistical broadcasting challenges currently faced by the playing contingent during their intensive short-form developmental tour layout. In an exclusive conversation with renowned sports platform RevSportz, the young left-handed batsman confidently stated his clear footballing loyalties.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was officially quoted as saying by RevSportz: "I’m supporting both Portugal and Brazil."

Neither highly decorated footballing nation has commenced their respective preliminary global group stage campaigns on a remarkably high note, yet the young batsman remains entirely optimistic about their prospects. The fifteen-year-old sports star further clarified the situation by explaining to media editors that professional training requirements make live viewing impossible.

Sooryavanshi further stated to RevSportz: "The timing is such that we can’t follow every game."

The teenage cricket star further clarified the situation by concluding: "The schedule is like that."

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Future European Viewing Opportunities

The upcoming travel itinerary of the senior national squad offers a brilliant opportunity for the young player to resolve his current viewing challenges quite smoothly. The left-handed prodigy is scheduled to travel to Ireland and England later this month for highly anticipated short-form senior bilateral international cricket series.

Media representatives immediately reminded the young batsman that the local television timings across the United Kingdom would be significantly more conducive for viewing late-night American matches. The teenage cricket star reacted with immense enthusiasm regarding the upcoming European travel plans, which will allow him to follow his favourite football teams continuously.

Intensive India A Tri-Nation Series Duties

The brilliant opening batsman is currently stationed in Sri Lanka, where he is actively representing the India A team in the highly competitive ongoing developmental tournament. The young left-handed batter has been focusing entirely on his batting responsibilities while managing a strict training routine under warm conditions.

The domestic playing contingent is currently gearing up for the high-stakes Tri-Nation A Series final scheduled to take place at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium. Sooryavanshi remains completely determined to secure the prestigious regional title for his side before embarking on his highly anticipated debut senior international assignment.