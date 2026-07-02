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English NewsSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026: USA Beat Bosnia With 10 Men, Set Up Belgium Showdown

FIFA World Cup 2026: USA Beat Bosnia With 10 Men, Set Up Belgium Showdown

USA overcame a second-half red card to defeat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0, booking a FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 showdown against Belgium.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 08:49 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • USA defeated Bosnia 2-0, progressing to Round of 16.
  • Folarin Balogun scored opening goal before receiving red card.
  • Tillman scored second goal despite playing short-handed.

USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina: The United States punched their ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 after overcoming Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in a hard-fought knockout clash, despite playing the final stages with ten men. Mauricio Pochettino's side showed resilience after Folarin Balogun was sent off midway through the second half, with Malik Tillman producing the decisive moment to secure progression. The victory means the tournament co-hosts will now face Belgium, who themselves survived a dramatic extra-time battle against Senegal earlier in the day.

Balogun Gives USA A Deserved Lead

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The Americans started brightly and threatened early through Balogun, whose first effort found the net but was ruled out after an offside was spotted during the build-up.

The striker remained lively throughout the opening period and finally found his reward just before half-time. Tillman threaded a pass into the penalty area, with a fortunate double deflection helping the ball into Balogun's path.

Also Check: 'Senegal Robbed': Fans Fume Over Belgium's Late Penalty In FIFA World Cup Thriller

Keeping his composure, the forward lifted a neat finish underneath goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj to hand the USA the breakthrough.

He almost doubled both his tally and the team's advantage moments later, but his close-range effort crashed against the crossbar during first-half stoppage time.

Red Card Fails To Derail Hosts

Bosnia and Herzegovina struggled to impose themselves for much of the contest but were handed fresh hope shortly after the hour mark.

Following a VAR review, Balogun was shown a straight red card for a high challenge on Tarik Muharemovic, leaving the hosts to negotiate the remainder of the match with only ten players.

Instead of retreating, the USA responded with another attacking spell. Christian Pulisic thought he had doubled the lead, only for another offside decision to cut short the celebrations.

Moments later, however, Tillman made sure there would be no further disappointment. The midfielder curled a superb free-kick beyond Vasilj in the 82nd minute to effectively put the result beyond doubt and cap off another disciplined display from the Americans.

The co-hosts now shift their focus to a heavyweight Round of 16 meeting against Belgium on July 6 in Seattle.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the final score of the USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina match?

The United States defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0. This victory secured their spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16.

Who scored the goals for the USA in the match?

Folarin Balogun scored the first goal just before half-time. Malik Tillman sealed the victory with a superb free-kick in the 82nd minute.

Why was Folarin Balogun sent off during the match?

Folarin Balogun received a straight red card after a VAR review. This was for a high challenge on Tarik Muharemovic shortly after the hour mark.

Who will the USA play in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16?

The USA will face Belgium in the Round of 16. Their match is scheduled for July 6 in Seattle.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 08:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Football World Cup USA FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup Round Of 32
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