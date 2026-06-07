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HomeSportsFootballIran Accuses United States Of Deliberately Blocking Administrative Staff For FIFA World Cup 2026

Iran Accuses United States Of Deliberately Blocking Administrative Staff For FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran has accused the US of vindictive behaviour after 14 World Cup staff, including Hedayat Mombeini, were denied visas.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 07 Jun 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran accused US of discriminatory visa denials for executives.
  • Fourteen key football staff, including secretary-general, denied entry.
  • US Ambassador's visa praise angered Iran's embassy in Ankara.
  • Denied visas prompted Iran's team to train in Mexico.

The Iranian Football Federation has formally accused the United States of discriminatory administrative behaviour after several key executives were denied entry visas. The escalating diplomatic row arrives less than two weeks before the squad begins its highly anticipated global campaign.

Alleged Attempt To Stop World Cup Staff

Iranian state television confirmed that 14 essential backroom staff members and senior administrative executives have not been granted travel clearance.

The list of rejected personnel features federation secretary-general Hedayat Mombeini alongside vice-president Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, severely disrupting the team's operational logistics.

Public Relations Standoff Erupts

The dispute expanded after United States Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack publicly praised embassy staff in Ankara for facilitating travel arrangements for the main playing squad.

WATCH Tom Barack's Post

The Iranian embassy in Ankara reacted furiously, accusing Washington of attempting to whitewash clear violations of official governing body host obligations.

Vindictive Behaviour Allegations 

The governing body labeled the visa rejections as vindictive behaviour designed to deny their athletes a level playing field.

They maintain that political hostilities are interfering with global sport, and have urged world football's administrative leadership to intervene immediately.

Security Apprehensions 

United States officials have not publicly addressed individual rejections but confirmed all primary players and coaching staff secured approval.

An anonymous official suggested that specific rejections involved individuals attempting to secure documentation under entirely false pretences.

Training Camp Locations Shifted

The logistical complications forced the squad to abandon their planned training camp in Tucson, Arizona, shifting operations to Tijuana, Mexico.

The team will continue their tournament preparations from Mexico before crossing the border for their opening match against New Zealand on 15 June.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Iranian Football Federation accusing the United States?

The Iranian Football Federation accuses the US of discriminatory administrative behavior. This follows the denial of entry visas for several key executives, disrupting team logistics before the World Cup.

Which Iranian officials were denied visas?

Fourteen essential backroom staff members and senior administrative executives were denied visas. This list includes federation secretary-general Hedayat Mombeini and vice-president Mehdi Mohammad Nabi.

How did the US Ambassador's statement affect the dispute?

US Ambassador Tom Barrack publicly praised his embassy staff for facilitating travel arrangements for the main playing squad. This provoked a furious reaction from the Iranian embassy in Ankara.

How did the visa issues affect the team's training camp?

The logistical complications forced the squad to abandon their planned training camp in Tucson, Arizona. They shifted operations to Tijuana, Mexico, for their tournament preparations.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Jun 2026 02:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026 US Iran Conflict US Iran War Iran World Cup Visas Blocked Hedayat Mombeini US Visa Mehdi Mohammad Nabi Rejected Iran Vs New Zealand 2026 Tom Barrack Ankara Tweet
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