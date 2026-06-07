Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran accused US of discriminatory visa denials for executives.

Fourteen key football staff, including secretary-general, denied entry.

US Ambassador's visa praise angered Iran's embassy in Ankara.

Denied visas prompted Iran's team to train in Mexico.

The Iranian Football Federation has formally accused the United States of discriminatory administrative behaviour after several key executives were denied entry visas. The escalating diplomatic row arrives less than two weeks before the squad begins its highly anticipated global campaign.

Alleged Attempt To Stop World Cup Staff

Iranian state television confirmed that 14 essential backroom staff members and senior administrative executives have not been granted travel clearance.

The list of rejected personnel features federation secretary-general Hedayat Mombeini alongside vice-president Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, severely disrupting the team's operational logistics.

Public Relations Standoff Erupts

The dispute expanded after United States Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack publicly praised embassy staff in Ankara for facilitating travel arrangements for the main playing squad.

WATCH Tom Barack's Post

Proud of our outstanding team at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara for their work processing visas for Iran’s national football team on their road to the @FIFAWorldCup in the United States.



Sports transcends borders, and we look forward to welcoming competitors and fans from around the… https://t.co/KpFUCFcvZV — Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) June 5, 2026

The Iranian embassy in Ankara reacted furiously, accusing Washington of attempting to whitewash clear violations of official governing body host obligations.

Vindictive Behaviour Allegations

The governing body labeled the visa rejections as vindictive behaviour designed to deny their athletes a level playing field.

They maintain that political hostilities are interfering with global sport, and have urged world football's administrative leadership to intervene immediately.

Security Apprehensions

United States officials have not publicly addressed individual rejections but confirmed all primary players and coaching staff secured approval.

An anonymous official suggested that specific rejections involved individuals attempting to secure documentation under entirely false pretences.

Training Camp Locations Shifted

The logistical complications forced the squad to abandon their planned training camp in Tucson, Arizona, shifting operations to Tijuana, Mexico.

The team will continue their tournament preparations from Mexico before crossing the border for their opening match against New Zealand on 15 June.