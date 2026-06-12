WATCH: US Flag Booed During FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony In Mexico

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US flag booed at FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico.

US hosting most games, ticket prices stirred pre-tournament debate.

Tournament began at Estadio Azteca, Mexico won 2-0.

FIFA World Cup US Flag Booed: An unexpected moment from the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony has gone viral on social media after videos appeared to show the crowd booing the United States flag inside Mexico City's iconic Estadio Azteca. Ahead of the tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa, representatives carried the flags of all 48 participating nations onto the pitch as part of the pre-match festivities. While most flags were greeted with applause and cheers, footage shared online shows a very different reception for USA's flag.

The videos, apparently recorded by fans in attendance, show loud jeers emerging from parts of the crowd as the American flag was paraded across the field.

Moments later, the atmosphere shifted once again, with fans erupting into cheers when Mexico's flag was brought into the spotlight.

Controversies Surround FIFA Spectacle

The road to the tournament has not been entirely smooth. Several off-field issues have dominated headlines in the months leading up to the tournament.

The United States is the primary host nation for the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup and will stage 78 of the tournament's 104 matches.

That figure is significantly higher than the number of games being held in Mexico and Canada, the two co-host nations, and became a topic of debate. Reported ticket prices for matches had also invited notable backlash from fans.

Also Check: 'Clearly In Shock': South African Players Baffled By Referee's Announcement, Fans React

Among the most discussed incidents was the very recent case of Somali referee Omar Artan, who was denied entry into the United States despite being selected for the competition. Artan would have become the first referee from Somalia to officiate at a FIFA World Cup.

Despite the controversies, the tournament officially began in front of a packed Estadio Azteca crowd. Mexico marked the occasion with a 2-0 victory over South Africa, thanks to goals from Julián Quinones and Raul Jiménez in an eventful opening match.