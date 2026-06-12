Videos from the opening ceremony at Estadio Azteca showed the crowd booing the United States flag as it was paraded on the pitch. Mexico's flag, however, received cheers.
WATCH: US Flag Booed During FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony In Mexico
Videos from the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Mexico appear to show the US flag being booed by sections of the crowd at Estadio Azteca.
- US flag booed at FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico.
- US hosting most games, ticket prices stirred pre-tournament debate.
- Tournament began at Estadio Azteca, Mexico won 2-0.
FIFA World Cup US Flag Booed: An unexpected moment from the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony has gone viral on social media after videos appeared to show the crowd booing the United States flag inside Mexico City's iconic Estadio Azteca. Ahead of the tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa, representatives carried the flags of all 48 participating nations onto the pitch as part of the pre-match festivities. While most flags were greeted with applause and cheers, footage shared online shows a very different reception for USA's flag.
Que nadie le diga. Que nadie le cuente.— Gustavo García Arias (@GustavoGarciaMH) June 11, 2026
La reacción del estadio con las banderas.
#Somos26#SomosMexicoCity #FIFAWorldCup26 pic.twitter.com/TDc5So4hJR
The videos, apparently recorded by fans in attendance, show loud jeers emerging from parts of the crowd as the American flag was paraded across the field.
Moments later, the atmosphere shifted once again, with fans erupting into cheers when Mexico's flag was brought into the spotlight.
Controversies Surround FIFA Spectacle
The road to the tournament has not been entirely smooth. Several off-field issues have dominated headlines in the months leading up to the tournament.
The United States is the primary host nation for the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup and will stage 78 of the tournament's 104 matches.
That figure is significantly higher than the number of games being held in Mexico and Canada, the two co-host nations, and became a topic of debate. Reported ticket prices for matches had also invited notable backlash from fans.
Also Check: 'Clearly In Shock': South African Players Baffled By Referee's Announcement, Fans React
Among the most discussed incidents was the very recent case of Somali referee Omar Artan, who was denied entry into the United States despite being selected for the competition. Artan would have become the first referee from Somalia to officiate at a FIFA World Cup.
Despite the controversies, the tournament officially began in front of a packed Estadio Azteca crowd. Mexico marked the occasion with a 2-0 victory over South Africa, thanks to goals from Julián Quinones and Raul Jiménez in an eventful opening match.
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to the US flag during the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony?
Why might the US flag have been booed at the opening ceremony?
The article doesn't state a direct reason for the booing. However, debate arose because the US is hosting significantly more matches (78 of 104) than co-hosts Mexico and Canada.
Were there other controversies surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2026?
Yes, reported ticket prices drew backlash. Also, Somali referee Omar Artan was denied entry to the United States, despite being selected for the competition.
What was the result of the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026?
Mexico defeated South Africa 2-0 in the tournament's opening match. Goals were scored by Julián Quiñones and Raul Jiménez.