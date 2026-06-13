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HomeSportsFootballWATCH: US Flag Booed Again As Canada Hosts FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony

WATCH: US Flag Booed Again As Canada Hosts FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony

After similar scenes in Mexico, the US flag was met with a negative reception again during FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Canada.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 07:03 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US flag booed at FIFA World Cup Canada opening ceremony.
  • Similar boos occurred during ceremony in Mexico City.
  • Canada later drew 1-1 against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

FIFA World Cup USA Flag Booed Again: The United States flag was once again met with boos during a FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony, this time in Canada. After similar scenes emerged from the tournament curtain-raiser at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, videos from Toronto's BMO Field appear to show sections of the crowd reacting negatively as the American flag was brought onto the pitch ahead of Canada's clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina. Check it out:

The moment quickly drew attention online, with clips making rounds across social media.

US Flag's Reception In Toronto Ceremony

As part of the pre-match festivities, the flags of all 48 participating nations were paraded around the stadium before kickoff, much like in Mexico. When it came time for the host nations to be recognised, the flags of Canada, Mexico and the United States were carried out together.

While the Canadian and Mexican flags were greeted with applause from the crowd, audible boos could be heard as the American flag was presented. Shortly afterwards, Canadian music star Michael Buble took the stage as the ceremony continued.

Also Check: FIFA World Cup Trophy Prop Malfunctions During Canada Opening Ceremony? Video Goes Viral

Why Was US FLag Booed?

There is no exact explanation for the jeers, so the motivation behind them remains unclear.

Some have suggested the reaction may simply reflect sporting rivalries between neighbouring nations. Others believe it could be linked to several controversies that have surrounded the tournament and the United States' role as the primary host.

Among the issues frequently discussed by fans are the fact that the U.S. will stage 78 of the tournament's 104 matches, significantly more than co-hosts Canada and Mexico. The case of Somali referee Omar Artan, who was denied entry into the United States despite being selected for the World Cup, has also generated considerable attention.

Following the opening ceremony, Canada earned its first point of the tournament and its first on home soil after battling back to secure a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Where was the US flag booed during the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony?

The US flag was booed at Toronto's BMO Field in Canada, ahead of Canada's match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Similar scenes also occurred at the tournament's curtain-raiser in Mexico City.

How were the flags of Canada and Mexico received?

While the American flag received boos, the Canadian and Mexican flags were greeted with applause from the crowd. They were paraded together as host nations.

What are possible reasons for the US flag being booed?

The exact motivation is unclear. Suggestions include sporting rivalries, the US hosting 78 of 104 matches, and the denial of entry for referee Omar Artan.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 13 Jun 2026 07:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Football World Cup FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026
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