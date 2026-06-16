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HomeSportsFootballWATCH: Uruguay Football Team Left Humiliated Upon Arrival In USA For FIFA World Cup 2026

WATCH: Uruguay Football Team Left Humiliated Upon Arrival In USA For FIFA World Cup 2026

Uruguay football team’s strict security screening upon arrival in the United States for FIFA World Cup 2026 has now gone viral on social media.

Reported By : ABP Live Sports | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 11:28 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Uruguay football team faced intense US security screening.
  • Players, luggage inspected by dogs and metal detectors.
  • The incident sparked mixed fan reactions regarding necessity.

Uruguay FIFA World Cup: In the spree of events taking place around the FIFA World Cup 2026, another controversy has now grabbed attention. While many nationals have reportedly been facing strict immigration and security policies in the United States, the Uruguay national football team has now found itself at the centre of discussion. A video resurfacing on the internet shows members of the Uruguay football team going through an intense security screening soon after arriving in the United States.

Here’s a look at the screening Uruguay had to go through: 

Intense Security Screening

In the viral video, members of the Uruguay national football team can be seen standing on one side as security officials inspect their luggage. Sniffing dogs were seen checking the bags while officers carried out detailed screening procedures.

ALSO READ | Watch: Iran Anthem Booed, Pre-Revolutionary Flags Wave Despite FIFA Ban

The players were reportedly subjected to checks involving metal detectors, luggage inspections and sniffer dogs shortly after landing in the United States.

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However, these checks are reportedly part of routine border security protocols being carried out during the FIFA World Cup 2026, and teams like Uzbekistan and Senegal underwent similar procedures upon their arrival in the country.

Fans React To Uruguay Controversy

The incident has now sparked mixed reactions on social media.

One user wrote, “And that's fine... We have to review everything. The US is the country that receives the most terrorist attacks, nobody knows anything there. Not even who the bomb blast is going to come from. It's fine, bro. We're all equal before the law.”

A contrasting reaction came from another user, who wrote, “The delegations that are treated that way should withdraw from that farce staged by the FIFA director and the shit-filled pastry called Donald Trump. The World Cup should never have been held in a country in crisis of supremacism, xenophobia, and discrimination. They are shameful.”

One more user commented, “More idiots are the countries ...they should NOT play and bye....but greed and money are to blame...the inability to speak in interviews in Spanish....nothing to say.... FIFA is a mafia entity.”

The reactions online have remained divided. While some believe such protocols are necessary for security reasons, others have questioned whether such treatment affects the dignity of international teams.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the public reaction to the security screening of the Uruguay team?

Reactions on social media were mixed. Some users supported the protocols as necessary for security, while others criticized the treatment and questioned its impact on the dignity of international teams.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 11:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup 2026 Uruguay Football Team
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