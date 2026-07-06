Trump's FIFA Call Resulted In Shock Balogun Reprieve For USA vs Belgium Clash: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FIFA suspended Folarin Balogun's ban for US vs Belgium match.

Donald Trump reportedly contacted FIFA to review the dismissal.

FIFA explained the suspension is probationary, not permanently overturned.

FIFA World Cup Trump Controversy: The United States have received a major boost ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 encounter with Belgium after FIFA suspended Folarin Balogun's automatic one-match ban, making the striker available for Monday's knockout fixture. The decision has sparked widespread debate during the tournament, with FIFA's disciplinary process coming under intense scrutiny. Balogun had been expected to miss the high-stakes contest after being sent off in the previous fixture, but the governing body's ruling means he will now be eligible to feature as the USA chase a place in the quarter-finals.

Trump Reportedly Asked FIFA To Review Dismissal

According to Reuters, the controversy reached beyond football circles, with US President Donald Trump reportedly contacting FIFA president Gianni Infantino regarding the incident.

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Reuters, citing a source briefed on the conversation, reported that Trump called Infantino to ask world football's governing body to review Balogun's sending-off.

The reported intervention has only intensified discussion around FIFA's handling of the case, with the disciplinary ruling attracting global attention ahead of the United States' meeting with Belgium.

FIFA Explains Why Suspension Was Lifted

FIFA issued an official statement explaining the basis of its decision to suspend the implementation of Balogun's match ban.

"In line with article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the implementation of the ​match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year,"

The statement further clarified the conditions attached to the ruling.

"If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement."

With the sanction suspended rather than overturned, Balogun is now free to take his place against Belgium in one of the most significant matches of the United States' campaign.

However, FIFA's intervention has ensured that Monday's Round of 16 fixture will be played under the shadow of a decision that has emerged as one of the tournament's most controversial moments.