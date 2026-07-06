Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsFootballTrump's FIFA Call Resulted In Shock Balogun Reprieve For USA vs Belgium Clash: Report

Trump's FIFA Call Resulted In Shock Balogun Reprieve For USA vs Belgium Clash: Report

FIFA suspended Folarin Balogun's red-card ban, allowing the USA forward to face Belgium in a decision that has become one of the biggest World Cup controversies.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 07:24 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • FIFA suspended Folarin Balogun's ban for US vs Belgium match.
  • Donald Trump reportedly contacted FIFA to review the dismissal.
  • FIFA explained the suspension is probationary, not permanently overturned.

FIFA World Cup Trump Controversy: The United States have received a major boost ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 encounter with Belgium after FIFA suspended Folarin Balogun's automatic one-match ban, making the striker available for Monday's knockout fixture. The decision has sparked widespread debate during the tournament, with FIFA's disciplinary process coming under intense scrutiny. Balogun had been expected to miss the high-stakes contest after being sent off in the previous fixture, but the governing body's ruling means he will now be eligible to feature as the USA chase a place in the quarter-finals.

Trump Reportedly Asked FIFA To Review Dismissal

According to Reuters, the controversy reached beyond football circles, with US President Donald Trump reportedly contacting FIFA president Gianni Infantino regarding the incident.

Also Check: Emotional Neymar Jr Breaks Down After Brazil's FIFA World Cup Exit

Reuters, citing a source briefed on the conversation, reported that Trump called Infantino to ask world football's governing body to review Balogun's sending-off.

The reported intervention has only intensified discussion around FIFA's handling of the case, with the disciplinary ruling attracting global attention ahead of the United States' meeting with Belgium.

FIFA Explains Why Suspension Was Lifted

FIFA issued an official statement explaining the basis of its decision to suspend the implementation of Balogun's match ban.

"In line with article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the implementation of the ​match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year,"

The statement further clarified the conditions attached to the ruling.

"If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement."

With the sanction suspended rather than overturned, Balogun is now free to take his place against Belgium in one of the most significant matches of the United States' campaign.

However, FIFA's intervention has ensured that Monday's Round of 16 fixture will be played under the shadow of a decision that has emerged as one of the tournament's most controversial moments.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Folarin Balogun available to play in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Belgium?

Yes, FIFA has suspended his automatic one-match ban, making him eligible for Monday's Round of 16 knockout fixture. This decision provides a major boost for the United States.

Why was Folarin Balogun's ban suspended, and what controversy surrounds this decision?

FIFA suspended the ban based on Article 27 of its Disciplinary Code for a probationary period. The decision has sparked widespread debate and intensified scrutiny of FIFA's disciplinary process.

Did Donald Trump intervene regarding Folarin Balogun's dismissal?

According to Reuters, former US President Donald Trump reportedly contacted FIFA president Gianni Infantino to ask for a review of Balogun's sending-off. This intervention further intensified discussions around the case.

What are the conditions of Folarin Balogun's ban suspension?

The suspension is for a probationary period of one year. If Balogun commits another similar infringement during this time, the suspension will be revoked and enforced, along with any new sanctions.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read More
Published at : 06 Jul 2026 07:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump FIFA World Cup Donald Trump. FIFA World CUp 2026 USA Vs Belgium
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
Trump's FIFA Call Resulted In Shock Balogun Reprieve For USA vs Belgium Clash: Report
Trump's FIFA Call Resulted In Shock Balogun Reprieve For USA vs Belgium Clash: Report
Football
Neymar Announces Brazil Retirement After Heartbreaking FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit Against Norway
Neymar Announces Brazil Retirement After Heartbreaking FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit Against Norway
Football
WATCH: Emotional Neymar Jr Breaks Down After Brazil's FIFA World Cup Exit
WATCH: Emotional Neymar Jr Breaks Down After Brazil's FIFA World Cup Exit
Football
Haaland Ends Neymar's Last Dance As Norway Knock Brazil Out of FIFA World Cup 2026
Haaland Ends Neymar's Last Dance As Norway Knock Brazil Out of FIFA World Cup 2026
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: ₹15 Lakh Money Trail Emerges in Ayodhya Temple Probe as Police Unearth Fresh Financial Links
BREAKING: Pune Road Splits Open After Burst Water Pipeline, Dramatic CCTV Captures Shocking Collapse
BREAKING: Mumbai Faces Double Threat as High Tide Warning Adds to Red Alert Rain Emergency
BREAKING: Monsoon Fury Freezes Mumbai as Red Alert, Flooded Streets and Gale-Force Winds Disrupt City Life
BREAKING: Ram Temple Trust Set for Crucial Meet as Champat Rai Resignation Decision Looms Large Tomorrow
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget