FIFA World Cup 2026: Top 5 Players Who Dominated First Round Of Matches

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mbappé, Haaland, Vozinha also delivered memorable opening game displays.

FIFA World Cup 2026: The quadrennial extravaganza has officially kicked off, and it has been more than a week since the tournament began. There have already been several records made and broken, while many players have announced themselves on the biggest stage in football.

With 48 teams participating instead of the previous 32, the FIFA World Cup is now bigger than ever. While legendary stars continue to make history, what has surprised fans the most is the level of football being played by nations making a strong impression in the tournament. The passion, determination and energy shown by these players have made the opening round of matches even more exciting.

Top 5 Best Performances Till Now

1. Lionel Messi (Argentina)

There are stars, and then there are legends. Lionel Messi belongs to the second category.

The Argentine captain made a dream start to the tournament in Argentina's opening group-stage match against Algeria. Messi scored a sensational hat-trick and helped Argentina secure a comfortable victory.

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With those goals, Messi equalled Miroslav Klose's all-time FIFA World Cup goals record of 16. He also became the first men's player in history to appear in six FIFA World Cups, adding yet another chapter to his legendary career.

2. Harry Kane (England)

England captain Harry Kane was the driving force behind England's 4-2 victory over Croatia in their Group L opener.

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The striker scored two goals and led from the front as England produced one of the most impressive performances of the opening round. Kane once again showed why he remains one of England's most dependable players in major tournaments.

With England looking strong under his leadership, many fans believe the Three Lions could make a deep run in the competition.

3. Kylian Mbappé (France)

If you don't know Kylian Mbappé, then you are missing out on one of the finest players in world football.

The French forward is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous attacking players in the game. Every time France move forward, Mbappé remains their biggest threat.

He led France's attack in their opening Group I fixture against Senegal and immediately made an impact with his pace, creativity and attacking movement.

Mbappé also entered the tournament as one of the highest-scoring active World Cup players. He won the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after scoring eight goals, making him one of the favourites to shine once again.

4. Erling Haaland (Norway)

Norway captain Erling Haaland is playing in his first-ever FIFA World Cup. Norway qualified for the tournament for the first time since 1998, making his arrival on football's biggest stage highly anticipated.

Norway began their campaign with a 4-1 victory over Iraq, and Haaland was the star of the show. He scored two goals in his World Cup debut, helping his country secure a memorable win.

These were the first World Cup goals of Haaland's career. He also took his international tally beyond 50 goals for Norway despite being only 25 years old.

Haaland became one of the few players in World Cup history to score multiple goals on his tournament debut, further proving why he is considered one of the most feared strikers in football.

5. Vozinha (Cape Verde)

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has become one of the biggest surprise stars of the tournament.

Cape Verde's opening match came against Spain, and despite being under constant pressure, they managed to secure a remarkable 0-0 draw. The result is widely regarded as one of the biggest surprises of the tournament so far.

Vozinha produced several crucial saves against one of the strongest attacking teams in the competition and kept Spain scoreless throughout the match.

His heroics earned him the Player of the Match award. At 40 years old, he has also become one of the oldest standout performers of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Most importantly, his performance helped Cape Verde secure one of the most significant results in the country's football history.