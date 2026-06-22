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HomeSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026: Three Historic Records Lionel Messi Can Break Against Austria Today

FIFA World Cup 2026: Three Historic Records Lionel Messi Can Break Against Austria Today

FIFA World Cup 2026 Argentina vs. Austria: Argentina captain Lionel Messi stands on the verge of breaking multiple all-time FIFA World Cup records during the crucial Group J clash against Austria.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Argentina faces Austria; Messi targets several World Cup milestones.
  • He targets outright top scorer, could win 17 games.
  • Messi broke oldest hat-trick record, extended combined goals/assists.
  • Disciplined Austria provides stern test; strong winning streak awaits.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Argentina vs. Austria: Lionel Messi stands on the brink of rewriting football history once more as world champions Argentina prepare to face Austria in Dallas. Following a magnificent hat-trick during the opening match against Algeria, the veteran forward has put his squad in a commanding position. Several historic individual milestones are now within reach for the captain during this upcoming group stage encounter.

Chasing Goalscoring Records In FIFA World Cups

A victory on Monday would see the talismanic attacker equal Miroslav Klose’s legendary record of seventeen match wins at the tournament, further elevating his spectacular international status on the global stage.

The prolific forward has scored in five consecutive tournament matches. Another goal against the European opposition would draw him level with the record held by Just Fontaine and clinical attacker Jairzinho.

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Finding the net would also establish the veteran playmaker as the outright top scorer in tournament history. He currently shares the ultimate goalscoring summit alongside German icon Klose on sixteen.

Should his next successful strike arrive from outside the penalty area, the majestic captain will secure a brand new record for the most long-range goals ever scored in football history.

Commendable Longevity At The Top

His opening match performance broke multiple records. At thirty eight years of age, he became the oldest player to score a tournament treble, eclipsing the milestone held by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The South American captain also extended his record for combined tournament goals and assists to twenty four. He already holds the records for appearances, total minutes played, and successful dribbles.

ALSO READ | Mohamed Salah Heroics End 92-Year Wait As Egypt Make FIFA World Cup History

He has also achieved the unique distinction of becoming the first footballer to appear in six consecutive editions of the competition, demonstrating unprecedented longevity at the absolute highest competitive level.

Stern European Test Awaits Messi

Austria will provide a highly disciplined test for the holders. Coached by Ralf Rangnick, the robust European side opened their campaign with a comprehensive three one victory over a stubborn Jordan.

The confident side enters the match on a magnificent winning streak. They have secured ten victories and suffered just one solitary defeat across their last twelve competitive international football fixtures.

As the holders aim to retain their crown, global attention centers entirely on their talismanic captain to discover if he can dismantle one of the most organized defensive units around.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will Argentina play next in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

World champions Argentina are preparing to face Austria in Dallas in their upcoming group stage encounter. This match follows Lionel Messi's hat-trick in their opening game against Algeria.

What goalscoring record could Lionel Messi break in the next match?

If Messi scores, he would become the outright top scorer in tournament history, surpassing Miroslav Klose. Another goal would also draw him level with Just Fontaine and Jairzinho for scoring in consecutive tournament matches.

What significant longevity records has Lionel Messi recently achieved?

Messi has become the first footballer to appear in six consecutive editions of the competition. He also recently became the oldest player to score a tournament treble at 38 years old.

How has Austria performed recently leading up to their match against Argentina?

Austria began their campaign with a 3-1 win over Jordan. They are in excellent form, with ten victories and only one defeat in their last twelve international fixtures.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi Lionel Messi Records FIFA World CUp 2026 Argentina Vs Austria FIFA Records
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