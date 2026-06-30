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English NewsSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026: Thomas Müller Blasts VAR After Germany's Exit: 'We Feel Used And Cheated'

FIFA World Cup 2026: Thomas Müller Blasts VAR After Germany's Exit: 'We Feel Used And Cheated'

FIFA World Cup 2026: Thomas Müller launched a scathing attack on VAR after Germany's shocking Round of 32 exit against Paraguay at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 10:49 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Germany crashed out of World Cup 2026 early.
  • VAR disallowed critical German goal against Paraguay.
  • Thomas Müller furiously criticized VAR decision as
  • Paraguay won dramatic penalty shootout, shocking upset.

FIFA World Cup 2026: The German national football team has crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 following a highly controversial disallowed goal during extra time against Paraguay. Experienced veteran forward Thomas Müller launched a furious tirade against the Video Assistant Referee system after the dramatic penalty shootout defeat, claiming the shocking decision ruined the entire competitive integrity of this summer tournament.

The Disallowed Goal

The critical incident occurred in the hundred and second minute when Jonathan Tah headed home a corner kick. Referee Jalal Jayed disallowed the goal following a comprehensive video assistant review.

The match officials determined that German defender Waldemar Anton pushed Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill to the ground. Muller expressed complete disbelief regarding the technical call during his subsequent television interview.

"I honestly don't know what VAR is looking at anymore. What a call is that? The goalkeeper must be the luckiest player on the pitch because, from everything I've seen, Germany have scored a perfectly legitimate goal. Jonathan Tah attacked the ball brilliantly, won it fairly and finished with authority. That's football. That should never have been taken away," Thomas Müller stated to German broadcaster Magenta TV.

The Theft Claims

The experienced forward continued to air his immense frustration regarding the final tournament outcome. The deployment of video technology remains a primary talking point among global football fans this summer.

"We, the Germans, feel used and cheated. This is wrong. This is daylight robbery on the biggest stage in football. If that's a foul, then football has completely lost its consistency because we've seen far stronger challenges allowed all tournament. The referee and VAR have searched for something that simply isn't there," Müller told Magenta TV.

The Penalty Shootout

Paraguay eventually won the penalty shootout after extra time finished level at one goal apiece. The shocking knockout result represents Germany's earliest departure from a senior World Cup tournament ever.

The South American side entered the global tournament ranked forty first in the official standings. The European heavyweights entered the competition sitting tenth, making the outcome a massive sporting shock.

"Right now, it feels like we've been punished by technology instead of protected by it," Müller told Magenta TV. "Germany deserve better than this, and football deserves better than this."

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What controversial incident led to Germany's World Cup exit?

A goal scored by Jonathan Tah in extra time was disallowed after a VAR review. Officials determined German defender Waldemar Anton pushed Paraguay's goalkeeper, Orlando Gill.

How did Thomas Müller react to the disallowed goal?

Müller expressed complete disbelief and fury, claiming it was a legitimate goal and

What was the final outcome of Germany's match against Paraguay?

Paraguay eventually won the match in a penalty shootout after extra time ended with a 1-1 draw. This result led to Germany's earliest departure from a senior World Cup tournament ever.

Why was Germany's World Cup exit considered a shock?

Germany, ranked tenth, was defeated by Paraguay, ranked forty-first in the official standings. This significant difference in rankings made the outcome a massive sporting shock.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 10:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup 2026 Latest News FIFA World CUp 2026 Germany Vs Paraguay
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