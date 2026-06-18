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HomeSportsFootballWATCH - Thierry Henry Takes Aim At Ronaldo After FIFA WC Flop-Show: 'Team Needs To Score, Not You'

WATCH - Thierry Henry Takes Aim At Ronaldo After FIFA WC Flop-Show: 'Team Needs To Score, Not You'

Thierry Henry criticised Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's FIFA World Cup draw with DR Congo, claiming the striker's positioning affected chances for teammates.

Reported By : Suyash Sahay | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Thierry Henry criticized Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup opener performance.
  • Ronaldo's movement hindered Portugal's attacking flow, Henry stated.
  • Specifically, his run blocked Bruno Fernandes's clear scoring chance.

Thierry Henry On Cristiano Ronaldo: Cristiano Ronaldo's performance in Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against DR Congo has come under scrutiny after French football legend Thierry Henry delivered a strong assessment of the veteran forward's role during the 1-1 draw. The former France striker analysed the match on Fox Sports and argued that Ronaldo's movement inside the box worked against Portugal's attacking flow. According to Henry, the focus should not only be on Ronaldo getting into scoring positions but also on helping create the best possible opportunities for the team.

Henry On Why Ronaldo's Movement Hurt Portugal

Thierry Henry highlighted a specific moment involving Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, where he felt the striker's movement prevented Portugal from taking advantage of a better attacking option.

"The team needs to score, not you need to score, because he wants to score, he goes into the path of Bruno Fernandes,”

The situation Henry referred to involved Ronaldo making a run that moved into the space where Fernandes could have received a pass near the penalty spot.

"If you make that run here, you make the defender take a decision to crash the six-yard box. But because he wants to score, he goes into the path of Bruno Fernandes. If he goes into that six-yard box, you've been in that situation. You would have had to follow him, and then it would have been a tap-in for Bruno Fernandes," Henry added.

Also Check: Only 25 Touches & No Shots On Target! Ronaldo Struggles As Messi Shines In FIFA World Cup

Ronaldo completed the full 90 minutes against DR Congo but struggled to influence the game. The Portugal captain recorded zero shots on target, with his attempts failing to test the opposition goalkeeper despite finding shooting positions inside the box.

Henry went into greater detail about the sequence, explaining how Ronaldo's movement could have changed the defensive situation for DR Congo.

Who Is Thierry Henry?

The comments carry extra weight given Henry's own achievements as a striker. For those unaware, he finished his illustrious career with over 400 goals at club and international level combined.

The former France international won the FIFA World Cup in 1998 and enjoyed a decorated club career, including Premier League success with Arsenal during their unbeaten season and a UEFA Champions League triumph with FC Barcelona.

Henry also shared the pitch with Ronaldo on opposite sides during one of football's biggest club occasions, adding further context to his analysis of one of the game's greatest goalscorers.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Thierry Henry criticize Cristiano Ronaldo?

Henry argued Ronaldo's movement in the box worked against Portugal's attacking flow. He felt Ronaldo focused too much on scoring himself, hindering team opportunities.

What specific incident did Henry highlight regarding Ronaldo's movement?

Henry pointed to a moment where Ronaldo's run moved into the space Bruno Fernandes could have used near the penalty spot. This prevented Fernandes from getting a tap-in.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo perform in Portugal's World Cup opener?

Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes against DR Congo but struggled to influence the game. He recorded zero shots on target, despite finding shooting positions.

What was the result of Portugal's World Cup 2026 opener?

Portugal drew 1-1 with DR Congo in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener. Cristiano Ronaldo's performance in this match was analyzed by Thierry Henry.

Who is Thierry Henry and why are his comments significant?

Thierry Henry is a legendary former French striker with over 400 career goals and a 1998 World Cup win. His extensive experience as a top forward gives his analysis significant weight.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Football World Cup Thierry Henry Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA World Cup
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