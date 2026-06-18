Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Thierry Henry criticized Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup opener performance.

Ronaldo's movement hindered Portugal's attacking flow, Henry stated.

Specifically, his run blocked Bruno Fernandes's clear scoring chance.

Thierry Henry On Cristiano Ronaldo: Cristiano Ronaldo's performance in Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against DR Congo has come under scrutiny after French football legend Thierry Henry delivered a strong assessment of the veteran forward's role during the 1-1 draw. The former France striker analysed the match on Fox Sports and argued that Ronaldo's movement inside the box worked against Portugal's attacking flow. According to Henry, the focus should not only be on Ronaldo getting into scoring positions but also on helping create the best possible opportunities for the team.

Henry On Why Ronaldo's Movement Hurt Portugal

Really good analysis from Henry. This is the Ronaldo issue right now.



He's playing as a 9, but he's never been a 9 and he's not acting as a 9. Not giving Portugal those traits and it hurt them today. pic.twitter.com/yjSaOK2J5J June 17, 2026

Thierry Henry highlighted a specific moment involving Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, where he felt the striker's movement prevented Portugal from taking advantage of a better attacking option.

"The team needs to score, not you need to score, because he wants to score, he goes into the path of Bruno Fernandes,”

The situation Henry referred to involved Ronaldo making a run that moved into the space where Fernandes could have received a pass near the penalty spot.

"If you make that run here, you make the defender take a decision to crash the six-yard box. But because he wants to score, he goes into the path of Bruno Fernandes. If he goes into that six-yard box, you've been in that situation. You would have had to follow him, and then it would have been a tap-in for Bruno Fernandes," Henry added.

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Ronaldo completed the full 90 minutes against DR Congo but struggled to influence the game. The Portugal captain recorded zero shots on target, with his attempts failing to test the opposition goalkeeper despite finding shooting positions inside the box.

Henry went into greater detail about the sequence, explaining how Ronaldo's movement could have changed the defensive situation for DR Congo.

Who Is Thierry Henry?

The comments carry extra weight given Henry's own achievements as a striker. For those unaware, he finished his illustrious career with over 400 goals at club and international level combined.

The former France international won the FIFA World Cup in 1998 and enjoyed a decorated club career, including Premier League success with Arsenal during their unbeaten season and a UEFA Champions League triumph with FC Barcelona.

Henry also shared the pitch with Ronaldo on opposite sides during one of football's biggest club occasions, adding further context to his analysis of one of the game's greatest goalscorers.