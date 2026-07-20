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English NewsSportsFootballSpain PM Pedro Sanchez Salutes Champions As Spain Wins FIFA World Cup 2026

Spain PM Pedro Sanchez Salutes Champions As Spain Wins FIFA World Cup 2026

Spain beats Argentina 1-0 in extra time to win the 2026 World Cup, sparking nationwide celebrations and a proud "Thanks, team" tribute from Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 10:24 AM (IST)
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  • Spain's unbeaten campaign featured formidable defense and collective contributions.

Spain has officially reclaimed its status at the pinnacle of global soccer after a thrilling 1-0 victory over defending champions Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. The high-stakes showdown, hosted at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, concluded with widespread celebration across Spain and immediate praise from political leaders. Expressing the pride of an entire country, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez took to social media to commend the squad, simply stating,

"WE ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS!! Huge our National Team! Thanks, team." This historic win marks Spain's second men's World Cup trophy, ending a 16-year wait since their maiden triumph in South Africa in 2010.

Dramatic Extra-Time Breakthrough

The final was a tactical and intensely physical battle that remained deadlocked at 0-0 through the end of standard regulation time. Both sides created formidable opportunities, but it was Spain who held the lions' share of possession, launching 12 shots on target compared to just one from Argentina.

The defining moment arrived in the 106th minute during the second half of extra time. Substitute Ferran Torres materialized as the ultimate hero for La Roja, unleashing a ferocious strike into the roof of the net past Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. The goal cemented Torres's name in soccer history, making him only the fifth substitute ever to score in a World Cup final, and the first since Mario Götze did so against Argentina in 2014. Furthermore, he became the second Barcelona player to score a World Cup final winner, mimicking the legendary Andres Iniesta in 2010.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Lamine Yamal's Brother Steals The Show After Spain's World Cup Win

End of an Argentine Era

For Argentina and their iconic captain Lionel Messi, the defeat marks a poignant conclusion to an extraordinarily golden era. Having led his nation to a World Cup title in 2022 alongside consecutive Copa America victories in 2021 and 2024, Messi's final quest to defend the global crown fell just short. Argentina's frustrations boiled over late in the match when midfielder Enzo Fernandez was sent off after picking up a second yellow card in the final moments of regular time, leaving the short-handed South American champions unable to mount a successful comeback during extra time.

Spain’s Masterful Unbeaten Campaign

Spain’s path to the 2026 title was defined by unwavering defensive brilliance and cohesive collective performances rather than reliance on individual stars. Throughout their eight-match campaign, Luis de la Fuente's men conceded a remarkably low total of just one single goal.

Key contributions came from all areas of the pitch. Midfielder Rodri dictated the tempo from the center, Mikel Oyarzabal provided clinical attacking depth to finish as one of the tournament's top scorers with five goals, and goalkeeper Unai Simon took home the coveted Golden Glove award following a series of clean sheets. The tournament was also a monumental stepping stone for 19-year-old winger Lamine Yamal. Born just three years before Spain's 2010 victory, the Barcelona sensation added a World Cup medal to his trophy cabinet, reinforcing predictions that Spain is entering another era of international football dominance to mirror their legendary 2008–2012 dynasty.

Before You Go

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Beat France 6–4 to Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Third Place

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the significance of this defeat for Argentina and Lionel Messi?

The defeat marked a poignant conclusion to an extraordinarily golden era for Argentina and their captain Lionel Messi. They had previously won the World Cup in 2022 and two Copa America titles.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 10:24 AM (IST)
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Pedro Sanchez FIFA World CUp 2026 Spain Vs Argentina
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