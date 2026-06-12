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HomeSportsFootballWATCH: South Korean Fans Invite Mexicans For Tequila Shots Ahead Of FIFA World Cup Clash

WATCH: South Korean Fans Invite Mexicans For Tequila Shots Ahead Of FIFA World Cup Clash

South Korean fans brought party vibes to FIFA World Cup 2026 as they invited Mexican fans to chug tequila in a viral video.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • South Korean fans shared tequila with Mexican rivals pre-game.
  • Viral video captured fans' festive unity before the game.
  • Social media praised their fun spirit, noting cultural similarities.
  • South Korea and Mexico face off June 18.

FIFA World Cup 2026: For those in the mood to dance and go clubbing, the usual routine would be to pre-booze, groove to music and dance your heart out. But have you ever wondered about pre-boozing before a football match, that too at the FIFA World Cup? Well, one such fun moment brought the party vibe to the biggest football stage when South Korean fans were seen enjoying tequila and even inviting their rivals, Mexican fans, to join them for an absolute blast before the World Cup opening.

Here is the video of South Korean fans inviting Mexican fans to join them and chug tequila:

Fan Reactions To The Video

The video is now making rounds on the internet as South Korean fans enjoy their tequila shots and celebrate in full spirit.

Social media users, especially on Twitter, are now pouring in reactions to the viral clip. While many are enjoying this fun-loving side of Koreans and showing love for them, some are even comparing them to Mexicans because of their vibe and energy.

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One user wrote, “Damn Koreans go way overboard, I love 'em a ton.”

Another wrote, “They don’t know the rough morning that awaits them. The one from tequila is one of the most ‘scolding’ hangovers out there.”

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026: Top 5 Oldest Players In The Tournament; Ronaldo At No.2

One user stated that they believe Koreans and Mexicans were quite similar, “I don't know, but even though I live in Japan, I feel like Koreans are more like Mexicans than other Asians.”

South Korea Vs Mexico

The quadrennial extravaganza has already begun with a grand opening ceremony, and fans from all over the world have started bringing in fun, excitement and conversations around the tournament.

Both South Korea and Mexico have been placed in Group A of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The two sides will face each other on June 18, which will be Mexico’s second group-stage match of the tournament.

Since both teams are considered among the stronger sides in Group A, this match could play a major role in deciding who advances to the knockout stage.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the match between South Korea and Mexico considered important?

The match could play a major role in deciding which team advances to the knockout stage. Both are considered strong teams in Group A.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup 2026 South Korea Vs Mexico Fans
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