WATCH: South Korean Fans Invite Mexicans For Tequila Shots Ahead Of FIFA World Cup Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom South Korean fans shared tequila with Mexican rivals pre-game.

Viral video captured fans' festive unity before the game.

Social media praised their fun spirit, noting cultural similarities.

South Korea and Mexico face off June 18.

FIFA World Cup 2026: For those in the mood to dance and go clubbing, the usual routine would be to pre-booze, groove to music and dance your heart out. But have you ever wondered about pre-boozing before a football match, that too at the FIFA World Cup? Well, one such fun moment brought the party vibe to the biggest football stage when South Korean fans were seen enjoying tequila and even inviting their rivals, Mexican fans, to join them for an absolute blast before the World Cup opening.

Here is the video of South Korean fans inviting Mexican fans to join them and chug tequila:

😂 ¡JOYA DE HISTORIA ENTRE COREANOS, MEXICANOS Y EL TEQUILA! 😂



A los aficionado 🇰🇷 ya no les dejaron pasar la botella en el primer filtro rumbo al estadio, entonces optaron por el fondo.



LO MEJOR: Terminaron invitando a los 🇲🇽 y cantando "Coreano, hermano ya eres mexicano". pic.twitter.com/YM8FxnBjhG — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) June 12, 2026

Fan Reactions To The Video

The video is now making rounds on the internet as South Korean fans enjoy their tequila shots and celebrate in full spirit.

Social media users, especially on Twitter, are now pouring in reactions to the viral clip. While many are enjoying this fun-loving side of Koreans and showing love for them, some are even comparing them to Mexicans because of their vibe and energy.

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One user wrote, “Damn Koreans go way overboard, I love 'em a ton.”

Another wrote, “They don’t know the rough morning that awaits them. The one from tequila is one of the most ‘scolding’ hangovers out there.”

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One user stated that they believe Koreans and Mexicans were quite similar, “I don't know, but even though I live in Japan, I feel like Koreans are more like Mexicans than other Asians.”

South Korea Vs Mexico

The quadrennial extravaganza has already begun with a grand opening ceremony, and fans from all over the world have started bringing in fun, excitement and conversations around the tournament.

Both South Korea and Mexico have been placed in Group A of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The two sides will face each other on June 18, which will be Mexico’s second group-stage match of the tournament.

Since both teams are considered among the stronger sides in Group A, this match could play a major role in deciding who advances to the knockout stage.