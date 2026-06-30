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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: South Korea Coach Fails To Dodge Angry Fans After FIFA World Cup Exit

WATCH: South Korea Coach Fails To Dodge Angry Fans After FIFA World Cup Exit

FIFA World Cup 2026: Furious football fans confronted Hong Myung-bo at Incheon Airport following South Korea's shock group stage exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 03:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hostile reception met team upon World Cup elimination.
  • Elimination followed consecutive group losses, notably to South Africa.
  • Coach Hong Myung-bo targeted for controversial Son benching.

FIFA World Cup 2026: The South Korean national football team faced a hostile public reception early Tuesday morning upon arriving at Incheon International Airport after their premature elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2026. Enraged supporters congregated at the arrival terminal to confront the returning travelling party, targeting outgoing head coach Hong Myung-bo following a disastrous initial group stage campaign.

The senior leadership group had engineered a quiet return layout to completely bypass public scrutiny by landing at four o'clock in the morning. However, the unexpected operational strategy failed entirely as dozens of dedicated protesters breached terminal security areas.

The Disastrous Tournament Omission

The national team suffered elimination from the premier tournament following consecutive individual defeats within the group phase structure. The squad squandered a solid position by losing their final competitive group match against a lower-ranked South Africa team.

The unexpected one-nil loss permanently halted their progression into the subsequent Round of 32 knockout bracket. The early departure matches their poorest tournament result, mimicking their previous group exit during the fourteen campaign in Brazil.

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The Chaotic Airport Scene

Police units immediately formed a protective barrier to shield the travelling coaching staff from physical confrontation inside the terminal. Demonstrators beat structural drums and raised large visual banners declaring that domestic football was permanently dead.

"I question whether his resignation was sincere, given his attitude when he made the announcement. He ruined this festival that only comes once every four years. I came here to see the person responsible for that," local supporter Kim Gi-mo stated to Agence France-Presse.

The Fatal Bench Decision

Public fury intensified due to controversial selection choices made by the coaching staff during the final match cycle. The head coach benched veteran captain Son Heung-min during the opening half of the critical fixture.

Supporters remained entirely baffled by the tactical exclusion of the veteran superstar forward during the deciding game. The defeat marked a sad conclusion to what is widely assumed to be the player's final appearance.

"I was very shocked that he benched Son against South Africa. I think that was the beginning of everything that went wrong at this World Cup," university student Song Min-kyung told Agence France-Presse.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were supporters upset with the South Korean team's return?

Supporters were enraged due to the team's premature elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2026 after a disastrous group stage campaign. They specifically targeted outgoing head coach Hong Myung-bo.

What was the result of South Korea's final group stage match?

South Korea suffered an unexpected one-nil loss against a lower-ranked South Africa team. This defeat permanently halted their progression and led to their elimination.

How did the head coach's tactical decisions contribute to public fury?

Public fury intensified due to the controversial decision to bench veteran captain Son Heung-min during the critical final group match. Supporters were baffled by this exclusion.

How did the team try to avoid public scrutiny upon arrival?

The team's senior leadership engineered a quiet return by landing at Incheon International Airport at 4 AM. However, this strategy failed as numerous dedicated protesters were still waiting.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 03:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup Latest News FIFA World CUp 2026 South Korea Coach Boed
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