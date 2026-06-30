WATCH: South Korea Coach Fails To Dodge Angry Fans After FIFA World Cup Exit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hostile reception met team upon World Cup elimination.

Elimination followed consecutive group losses, notably to South Africa.

Coach Hong Myung-bo targeted for controversial Son benching.

FIFA World Cup 2026: The South Korean national football team faced a hostile public reception early Tuesday morning upon arriving at Incheon International Airport after their premature elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2026. Enraged supporters congregated at the arrival terminal to confront the returning travelling party, targeting outgoing head coach Hong Myung-bo following a disastrous initial group stage campaign.

The senior leadership group had engineered a quiet return layout to completely bypass public scrutiny by landing at four o'clock in the morning. However, the unexpected operational strategy failed entirely as dozens of dedicated protesters breached terminal security areas.

The Disastrous Tournament Omission

The national team suffered elimination from the premier tournament following consecutive individual defeats within the group phase structure. The squad squandered a solid position by losing their final competitive group match against a lower-ranked South Africa team.

The unexpected one-nil loss permanently halted their progression into the subsequent Round of 32 knockout bracket. The early departure matches their poorest tournament result, mimicking their previous group exit during the fourteen campaign in Brazil.

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Hong and several players arrived at 4AM hoping to avoid protesters, but a large crowd was waiting. 🤯



Fans banged drums, chanted "Hong Myung-bo out!" & hurled curses/insults at the coach. 🫡🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/X2XWlEjLGW — Joel Kim (@KNTFootball) June 29, 2026

The Chaotic Airport Scene

Police units immediately formed a protective barrier to shield the travelling coaching staff from physical confrontation inside the terminal. Demonstrators beat structural drums and raised large visual banners declaring that domestic football was permanently dead.

"I question whether his resignation was sincere, given his attitude when he made the announcement. He ruined this festival that only comes once every four years. I came here to see the person responsible for that," local supporter Kim Gi-mo stated to Agence France-Presse.

The Fatal Bench Decision

Public fury intensified due to controversial selection choices made by the coaching staff during the final match cycle. The head coach benched veteran captain Son Heung-min during the opening half of the critical fixture.

Supporters remained entirely baffled by the tactical exclusion of the veteran superstar forward during the deciding game. The defeat marked a sad conclusion to what is widely assumed to be the player's final appearance.

"I was very shocked that he benched Son against South Africa. I think that was the beginning of everything that went wrong at this World Cup," university student Song Min-kyung told Agence France-Presse.