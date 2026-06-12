FIFA World Cup 2026: Korea Seal 2-1 Late Comeback Win At Guadalajara

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom South Korea attacked intensely, but Czech keeper Kovář made key saves.

Czechia then took unexpected lead, South Korea quickly equalized.

Substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu clinched victory with a clinical late goal.

Late Czech equalizer disallowed, ensuring South Korea's dramatic win.

FIFA World Cup South Korea vs Czechia: The opening forty-five minutes remained largely dictated by the high-tempo tactical pressing of the energetic South Korean forward line. Tottenham star Son Heung-min repeatedly breached the compact European defensive blocks, fashioning multiple clear openings inside the penalty area.

However, Czech goalkeeper Matěj Kovář produced several phenomenal close-range stops to ensure his disciplined backline preserved an unexpected clean sheet prior to the primary interval. The Czech midfield encountered severe distribution issues trying to supply talismanic forward Patrik Schick.

Unanticipated Second Half

The structured complexion of the match completely transformed during the secondary phase when Czechia dramatically seized the lead against the direct run of play in the fifty-ninth minute.

A monstrous long throw-in bypassed the central South Korean marking system entirely, allowing captain Ladislav Krejčí to launch a looping header past keeper Kim Seung-gyu. The unexpected breakthrough completely deflated the local support, sparking immediate structural modifications from the trailing technical staff.

Midfield Magic Triggers Superb Quickfire

The Asian contingent mounted a swift offensive recovery, responding emphatically within eight minutes through a moments of sheer quality from midfielder Hwang In-beom.

Unlocking the backline with an incredible sequence, Hwang delicately dinked the ball over an advancing Kovář to spark wild celebrations on the pitch. The critical equaliser completely shifted the psychological momentum, transforming the final twenty minutes into a relentless assault.

Oh Hyeon gyu Slots Home Deserved Winner

The dramatic turnaround was officially finalised in the eightieth minute when substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu delivered a highly clinical low strike from inside the six-yard box.

Oh arrived precisely on cue to sweep home a magnificent low cross delivered by the clinical Hwang, who totally dominated individual attacking parameters throughout the afternoon. A late Czech equaliser by Tomáš Souček was subsequently ruled out for a marginal offside.