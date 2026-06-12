Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio's pronunciation and accent during a public VAR announcement confused players. Their puzzled reactions to the decision quickly went viral on social media.
'Clearly In Shock': South African Players Baffled By Referee's Announcement, Fans React
Wilton Sampaio's VAR announcement during Mexico vs South Africa seemingly left players puzzled, sparking viral reactions across social media.
- Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio's English VAR announcement went viral.
- Players' puzzled reactions to his accent widely shared online.
- Sampaio, an experienced official, issued three red cards during the match.
FIFA World Cup Viral Referee Announcement: Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio has become a talking point following the FIFA World Cup 2026 opener between Mexico and South Africa, held at Estadio Azteca. The experienced official notably issued three red cards during the fixture, but it was his public VAR announcement that grabbed attention online. After reviewing an incident involving South Africa's Themba Zwane, Sampaio explained the decision in English before sending the player off.
His pronunciation and accent appeared to leave several players confused, with their reactions quickly going viral on social media.
Social Media Reacts
Fans wasted little time sharing clips of the moment online, with many focusing on the puzzled expressions of the South African players standing nearby during the announcement.
"South African player clearly in shock at being next to Wilton Pereira Sampaio" one user said in a tweet.
jogador da África do Sul claramente em choque ao estar do lado de Wilton Pereira Sampaio pic.twitter.com/GrbWvGKMMc— Out of Context De Sola a Dez (@OutSola10) June 11, 2026
Here are some more reactions from social media:
Não só "jogador da África do Sul".— Victor (@victorfm1417) June 11, 2026
Até o lendário KHULISO Mudau fica em choque.
Their facial expressions are killing me. 😂😂😂— Gorantt (@UTD_Gorantt) June 12, 2026
He had a tougher time making the announcement than officiating the whole game.— Busby Davey (@UTDavey) June 12, 2026
first meme of the World Cup😭😭😭#worldcup2026 pic.twitter.com/boxVGNjBDm— GabolxBromeone (@Gabolxbromeone) June 12, 2026
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Experienced Official Under Spotlight
Despite the viral moment, Sampaio is one of South America's most experienced referees.
He has officiated matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, was a part of the VAR team at the 2018 World Cup, which marked the technology's debut in the tournament, as well as several CONMEBOL and Copa America fixtures.
Mexico eventually won the match 2-0, with Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez finding the net, and one of their own players being sent off in extra time.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What caused the referee's announcement to go viral?
Who was the referee involved in the viral incident?
The referee involved was Wilton Sampaio, a Brazilian official. He is known as one of South America's most experienced referees, having officiated at the 2022 World Cup.
What was the final score of the match?
Mexico won the match against South Africa with a score of 2-0. Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez scored the goals in the eventful contest.
Which player was involved in the VAR incident that grabbed attention?
The VAR announcement that grabbed attention online involved an incident with South Africa's Themba Zwane. The referee reviewed the incident before showing a red card.