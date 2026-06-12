'Clearly In Shock': South African Players Baffled By Referee's Announcement, Fans React

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio's English VAR announcement went viral.

Players' puzzled reactions to his accent widely shared online.

Sampaio, an experienced official, issued three red cards during the match.

FIFA World Cup Viral Referee Announcement: Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio has become a talking point following the FIFA World Cup 2026 opener between Mexico and South Africa, held at Estadio Azteca. The experienced official notably issued three red cards during the fixture, but it was his public VAR announcement that grabbed attention online. After reviewing an incident involving South Africa's Themba Zwane, Sampaio explained the decision in English before sending the player off.

His pronunciation and accent appeared to leave several players confused, with their reactions quickly going viral on social media.

Social Media Reacts

Fans wasted little time sharing clips of the moment online, with many focusing on the puzzled expressions of the South African players standing nearby during the announcement.

"South African player clearly in shock at being next to Wilton Pereira Sampaio" one user said in a tweet.

jogador da África do Sul claramente em choque ao estar do lado de Wilton Pereira Sampaio pic.twitter.com/GrbWvGKMMc — Out of Context De Sola a Dez (@OutSola10) June 11, 2026

Here are some more reactions from social media:

Não só "jogador da África do Sul".



Até o lendário KHULISO Mudau fica em choque. — Victor (@victorfm1417) June 11, 2026

Their facial expressions are killing me. 😂😂😂 — Gorantt (@UTD_Gorantt) June 12, 2026

He had a tougher time making the announcement than officiating the whole game. — Busby Davey (@UTDavey) June 12, 2026

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Experienced Official Under Spotlight

Despite the viral moment, Sampaio is one of South America's most experienced referees.

He has officiated matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, was a part of the VAR team at the 2018 World Cup, which marked the technology's debut in the tournament, as well as several CONMEBOL and Copa America fixtures.

Mexico eventually won the match 2-0, with Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez finding the net, and one of their own players being sent off in extra time.