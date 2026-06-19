South Africa Hang By A Thread! Late Goal Keeps FIFA World Cup Campaign Alive

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Czechia took early lead through Sadilek's sixth-minute goal.

South Africa equalised with Mokoena's late penalty kick.

Draw leaves South Africa, Czechia with one point.

FIFA World Cup 2026 South Africa vs Czechia: South Africa's hopes of reaching the FIFA World Cup knockout stages for the first time remain intact after a dramatic 1-1 draw against the Czechia in Atlanta. A late penalty from Teboho Mokoena earned Bafana Bafana a valuable point after they had fallen behind early in the Group A contest. The result leaves both teams on one point after two matches, with co-hosts Mexico and South Korea sitting ahead of them in the standings. As a result, South Africa and the Czechia are likely to require victories in their final group-stage fixtures if they are to progress to the last 32.

Czechia Strike Early But Fail To Finish The Job

Having suffered defeats in their opening matches, both sides entered the game under pressure. The Czechia responded quickly and nearly found the breakthrough within the opening minute when Patrik Schick headed wide from a promising position.

The breakthrough eventually arrived six minutes into the match. Adam Hlozek delivered a dangerous cross that was cleverly redirected by Alexandr Sojka into the path of Michal Sadilek. The midfielder made no mistake, calmly beating Ronwen Williams to put the Czechs ahead.

The early goal appeared to put Miroslav Koubek's side on course for a crucial victory. However, despite creating additional opportunities, they were unable to extend their lead and ultimately paid the price.

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Mokoena's Penalty Rescues South Africa

South Africa, who are making their fourth World Cup appearance and have never advanced beyond the group stage, gradually grew into the contest. Hugo Broos' side continued to search for an equaliser and finally found a breakthrough late in the match.

With seven minutes remaining, Thapelo Maseko's effort struck the arm of Pavel Sulc inside the penalty area. Referee Tori Penso, leading an all-female officiating crew, pointed to the spot after assessing the incident.

Mokoena stepped up and confidently converted the penalty, scoring South Africa's first World Cup goal in 16 years and breathing new life into their campaign.

The equaliser sparked the crowd into life, with South Africa nearly snatching all three points moments later. Relebohile Mofokeng came close to finding a winner, but goalkeeper Matej Kovar produced an important save.

South Africa will now prepare for a decisive clash against South Korea, while the Czechia face a daunting encounter against Mexico. With qualification still within reach for both nations, the final round of Group A fixtures promises plenty of drama.