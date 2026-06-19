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HomeSportsFootballSouth Africa Hang By A Thread! Late Goal Keeps FIFA World Cup Campaign Alive

South Africa Hang By A Thread! Late Goal Keeps FIFA World Cup Campaign Alive

Teboho Mokoena's late penalty rescued a point for South Africa against the Czechia, keeping their FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout hopes alive.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 08:06 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Czechia took early lead through Sadilek's sixth-minute goal.
  • South Africa equalised with Mokoena's late penalty kick.
  • Draw leaves South Africa, Czechia with one point.

FIFA World Cup 2026 South Africa vs Czechia: South Africa's hopes of reaching the FIFA World Cup knockout stages for the first time remain intact after a dramatic 1-1 draw against the Czechia in Atlanta. A late penalty from Teboho Mokoena earned Bafana Bafana a valuable point after they had fallen behind early in the Group A contest. The result leaves both teams on one point after two matches, with co-hosts Mexico and South Korea sitting ahead of them in the standings. As a result, South Africa and the Czechia are likely to require victories in their final group-stage fixtures if they are to progress to the last 32.

Czechia Strike Early But Fail To Finish The Job

Having suffered defeats in their opening matches, both sides entered the game under pressure. The Czechia responded quickly and nearly found the breakthrough within the opening minute when Patrik Schick headed wide from a promising position.

The breakthrough eventually arrived six minutes into the match. Adam Hlozek delivered a dangerous cross that was cleverly redirected by Alexandr Sojka into the path of Michal Sadilek. The midfielder made no mistake, calmly beating Ronwen Williams to put the Czechs ahead.

The early goal appeared to put Miroslav Koubek's side on course for a crucial victory. However, despite creating additional opportunities, they were unable to extend their lead and ultimately paid the price.

Also Check: Jonathan David Hat-Trick Fires Canada To Historic First FIFA World Cup Win Over Qatar

Mokoena's Penalty Rescues South Africa

South Africa, who are making their fourth World Cup appearance and have never advanced beyond the group stage, gradually grew into the contest. Hugo Broos' side continued to search for an equaliser and finally found a breakthrough late in the match.

With seven minutes remaining, Thapelo Maseko's effort struck the arm of Pavel Sulc inside the penalty area. Referee Tori Penso, leading an all-female officiating crew, pointed to the spot after assessing the incident.

Mokoena stepped up and confidently converted the penalty, scoring South Africa's first World Cup goal in 16 years and breathing new life into their campaign.

The equaliser sparked the crowd into life, with South Africa nearly snatching all three points moments later. Relebohile Mofokeng came close to finding a winner, but goalkeeper Matej Kovar produced an important save.

South Africa will now prepare for a decisive clash against South Korea, while the Czechia face a daunting encounter against Mexico. With qualification still within reach for both nations, the final round of Group A fixtures promises plenty of drama.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the final score of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between South Africa and Czechia?

The match ended in a 1-1 draw. Teboho Mokoena scored a late penalty for South Africa, while Michal Sadilek scored early for Czechia.

Who scored South Africa's goal in the match?

Teboho Mokoena scored South Africa's equalizer from a penalty kick with seven minutes remaining. This marked their first World Cup goal in 16 years.

Who scored the opening goal for Czechia?

Michal Sadilek scored for Czechia six minutes into the match. He received a clever redirection from Alexandr Sojka and beat goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

How does this result impact South Africa and Czechia's chances of progressing?

Both teams now have one point after two matches. They will likely require victories in their final group-stage fixtures to advance to the knockout stages.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 08:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Football World Cup FIFA World Cup FIFA World CUp 2026 South Africa Vs Czechia
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