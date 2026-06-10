Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Somali referee Omar Artan denied US World Cup entry.

Despite valid visa, Artan removed from FIFA officials list.

FIFA confirmed removal, citing non-involvement in US immigration.

FIFA World Cup Referee Controversy: Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan’s dream of officiating at the FIFA World Cup remained incomplete after he was denied entry into the United States despite travelling with what he described as valid documents and a proper visa. In a conversation with the New York Times, Artan shared that he was expected to become the first Somali referee to officiate a FIFA World Cup final tournament. However, upon arriving at Miami International Airport, he was reportedly denied entry by US immigration authorities and was later removed from FIFA’s list of tournament officials.

What Referee Omar Said

While expressing his disappointment over the incident, Artan said he was completely heartbroken.

"I am very, very disappointed," he told the New York Times.

"I'm just simply a referee who's trying to live his dream, the biggest dream of my life, to come to the World Cup."

Somalia is among the countries affected by Donald Trump administration’s travel restrictions. However, no official reason has yet been stated regarding the decision.

Artan also spoke about the long immigration process, stating:

"I had the right papers and everything. I had the right visa."

ALSO READ | Will Ben Stokes Retire Amid Nightclub Controversy? England Captain To Decide Future In Key Meeting: Report

He was also allegedly held for several hours in a holding cell before being placed on a flight back to Istanbul, Turkey. A senior representative from Somalia's Ministry of Youth and Sports confirmed that Artan was turned away at entry, despite travelling with valid documents.

FIFA’s Response To The Incident

FIFA confirmed that Artan would no longer be a part of the tournament.

"FIFA can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States."

"FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa decisions, and has been informed by authorities that Mr. Artan's status will not change at this time."

The tournament begins on June 11, 2026 with the first match between Mexico and South Africa at the historic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya's IPL Future Under Spotlight As Mumbai Indians Plans Key Talks: Report