Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsFootball‘Had Right Papers, Right Visa’: Somali FIFA World Cup Referee Omar Artan After Denied Entry To US

‘Had Right Papers, Right Visa’: Somali FIFA World Cup Referee Omar Artan After Denied Entry To US

Despite carrying what he called valid documents and visa, Somali referee Omar Artan was denied entry to the US before FIFA World Cup 2026.

By : Khushi Namdev | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Somali referee Omar Artan denied US World Cup entry.
  • Despite valid visa, Artan removed from FIFA officials list.
  • FIFA confirmed removal, citing non-involvement in US immigration.

FIFA World Cup Referee Controversy: Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan’s dream of officiating at the FIFA World Cup remained incomplete after he was denied entry into the United States despite travelling with what he described as valid documents and a proper visa. In a conversation with the New York Times, Artan shared that he was expected to become the first Somali referee to officiate a FIFA World Cup final tournament. However, upon arriving at Miami International Airport, he was reportedly denied entry by US immigration authorities and was later removed from FIFA’s list of tournament officials.

What Referee Omar Said

While expressing his disappointment over the incident, Artan said he was completely heartbroken.

"I am very, very disappointed," he told the New York Times.

"I'm just simply a referee who's trying to live his dream, the biggest dream of my life, to come to the World Cup."

Somalia is among the countries affected by Donald Trump administration’s travel restrictions. However, no official reason has yet been stated regarding the decision.

Artan also spoke about the long immigration process, stating:

"I had the right papers and everything. I had the right visa."

ALSO READ | Will Ben Stokes Retire Amid Nightclub Controversy? England Captain To Decide Future In Key Meeting: Report

He was also allegedly held for several hours in a holding cell before being placed on a flight back to Istanbul, Turkey. A senior representative from Somalia's Ministry of Youth and Sports confirmed that Artan was turned away at entry, despite travelling with valid documents.

FIFA’s Response To The Incident

FIFA confirmed that Artan would no longer be a part of the tournament.

"FIFA can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States."

"FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa decisions, and has been informed by authorities that Mr. Artan's status will not change at this time."

The tournament begins on June 11, 2026 with the first match between Mexico and South Africa at the historic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya's IPL Future Under Spotlight As Mumbai Indians Plans Key Talks: Report

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How did FIFA respond to the incident?

FIFA confirmed that Artan would no longer be part of the tournament. They stated they are not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa decisions.

About the author Khushi Namdev

Khushi Namdev is interning with ABP Live English. She is currently pursuing a Master’s in Journalism and Media Industries from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication. Her areas of interest primarily include entertainment, lifestyle and sports, with a keen passion for storytelling that blends reality, culture, and human experiences into engaging narratives.
Read More
Published at : 10 Jun 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup 2026 Omar Abdulkadir Artan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
‘Had Right Papers, Right Visa’: Somali FIFA World Cup Referee Omar Artan After Denied Entry To US
‘Had Right Papers, Right Visa’: Somali FIFA World Cup Referee Omar Artan After Denied Entry To US
Football
'Ready If Needed': England Captain Harry Kane's Message To RCB Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026
'Ready If Needed': England Captain Harry Kane's Message To RCB Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026
Football
Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham & Co Swap Football With Cricket Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026
Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham & Co Swap Football With Cricket Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026
Football
3 Correct Predictions! Economist’s FIFA World Cup Predictions Leaves Football Fans Surprised
3 Correct Predictions! Economist’s FIFA World Cup Predictions Leaves Football Fans Surprised
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East Crisis: Ten Major Turning Points That Shaped the US–Iran–Israel Crisis
Pakistan–Afghanistan Tensions: Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes in Afghanistan as Border Tensions Escalate
Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir: Protests Escalate in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir as Demonstrators Demand Rights and Economic Reforms
Civil Unrest: Protests Intensify in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir as Demonstrators Challenge Authorities Amid Crackdown
Middle East Crisis: Iranian Drones Reportedly Spotted Over Iraq as US–Iran Military Tensions Intensify
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget