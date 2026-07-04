WATCH: Sidny Lopes Cabral's Wonder Goal Stuns Argentina In FIFA World Cup Knockout Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sidny Cabral scored a stunning curling goal for Cape Verde.

His spectacular strike equalized against Argentina in extra time.

Cape Verde equalized twice before Argentina won late.

FIFA World Cup Sidny Cabral Goal: Cape Verde may have fallen short against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, but Sidny Lopes Cabral delivered one of the tournament's standout moments with an unforgettable strike. The left-back produced a sensational curling effort from outside the penalty area that left goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and the reigning world champions stunned in Miami. His spectacular finish brought Cape Verde level for the second time in the contest, reigniting hopes of a famous upset against Lionel Messi and company. Check it out:

Esse jogo, esse gol, tudo nesse cenário já entraram para a história meus amigos!



Sindey Cabral você é maravilhoso! 🇨🇻🇨🇻🇨🇻



Cabo Verde eu te amo! pic.twitter.com/W9pCbQCKeg July 4, 2026

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Cabral's FIFA World Cup Moment Of Magic

Argentina had only just regained the advantage in extra time through Lisandro Martinez when Cape Verde responded with another remarkable moment.

Collecting the ball on the edge of the penalty area, Cabral unleashed a beautifully curled effort that flew beyond Emiliano Martinez and into the net.

The strike instantly became one of the standout goals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage, showcasing both precision and confidence under immense pressure.

Against one of the tournament favourites, the goal perfectly reflected Cape Verde's fearless attitude throughout the match.

Cape Verde Push Argentina All The Way

The underdogs refused to back down despite facing the defending champions. After Lionel Messi opened the scoring with a delightful chipped finish, Cape Verde twice fought back to level the contest and force Argentina into a nervy battle.

Deroy Duarte grabbed the first equaliser before Cabral's spectacular strike made it 2-2 during extra time, leaving Argentina unexpectedly close to elimination.

Ultimately, the fairy tale ended in heartbreaking fashion. A Lionel Messi corner caused confusion inside the Cape Verde box, resulting in an unfortunate own goal from Diney Borges that restored Argentina's lead for good.

Although Cape Verde exited the tournament, their courageous performance earned admiration from football fans around the world.