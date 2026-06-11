FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule: Full List Of Fixtures In Indian Timings (IST)

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom World Cup 2026 features demanding overnight schedules for Indian audiences.

Main group stage matches air sequentially through early morning hours.

Select matches offer accessible 10:30 PM IST viewing slots.

Zee Entertainment secured exclusive broadcast rights for Indian audiences.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Fixtures In Indian Timings: The official broadcast schedule for the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 has introduced unprecedented scheduling demands for football enthusiasts across the Indian subcontinent. Jointly staged across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the historic forty-eight-team tournament features a massive structure that will force domestic audiences to navigate highly complex overnight television listings.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Full Fixture List (Indian Standard Time)

Week 1 Fixtures

12 June (Friday): Mexico vs South Africa – 12:30 AM IST (Mexico City)

12 June (Friday): South Korea vs Czechia – 7:30 AM IST (Zapopan)

13 June (Saturday): Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina – 12:30 AM IST (Toronto)

13 June (Saturday): USA vs Paraguay – 6:30 AM IST (Los Angeles)

14 June (Sunday): Qatar vs Switzerland – 12:30 AM IST (Santa Clara)

14 June (Sunday): Brazil vs Morocco – 3:30 AM IST (New Jersey)

14 June (Sunday): Haiti vs Scotland – 6:30 AM IST (Foxborough)

14 June (Sunday): Australia vs Turkey – 9:30 AM IST (Vancouver)

14 June (Sunday): Germany vs Curaçao – 10:30 PM IST (Houston)

15 June (Monday): Netherlands vs Japan – 1:30 AM IST (Arlington)

15 June (Monday): Ivory Coast vs Ecuador – 4:30 AM IST (Philadelphia)

15 June (Monday): Sweden vs Tunisia – 7:30 AM IST (Guadalajara)

15 June (Monday): Spain vs Cape Verde – 9:30 PM IST (Atlanta)

16 June (Tuesday): Belgium vs Egypt – 12:30 AM IST (Seattle)

16 June (Tuesday): Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay – 3:30 AM IST (Miami)

16 June (Tuesday): Iran vs New Zealand – 6:30 AM IST (Los Angeles)

Week 2 Fixtures

17 June (Wednesday): France vs Senegal – 12:30 AM IST (New Jersey)

17 June (Wednesday): Iraq vs Norway – 3:30 AM IST (Foxborough)

17 June (Wednesday): Argentina vs Algeria – 6:30 AM IST (Kansas City)

17 June (Wednesday): Austria vs Jordan – 9:30 AM IST (Santa Clara)

17 June (Wednesday): Portugal vs DR Congo – 10:30 PM IST (Houston)

18 June (Thursday): England vs Croatia – 1:30 AM IST (Arlington)

18 June (Thursday): Ghana vs Panama – 4:30 AM IST (Toronto)

18 June (Thursday): Uzbekistan vs Colombia – 7:30 AM IST (Mexico City)

18 June (Thursday): Czechia vs South Africa – 9:30 PM IST (Atlanta)

19 June (Friday): Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina – 12:30 AM IST (Los Angeles)

19 June (Friday): Canada vs Qatar – 3:30 AM IST (Vancouver)

19 June (Friday): Mexico vs South Korea – 6:30 AM IST (Zapopan)

20 June (Saturday): USA vs Australia – 12:30 AM IST (Seattle)

20 June (Saturday): Scotland vs Morocco – 3:30 AM IST (Foxborough)

20 June (Saturday): Brazil vs Haiti – 6:00 AM IST (Philadelphia)

20 June (Saturday): Turkey vs Paraguay – 8:30 AM IST (Santa Clara)

20 June (Saturday): Netherlands vs Sweden – 10:30 PM IST (Houston)

Week 3 Fixtures

21 June (Sunday): Germany vs Ivory Coast – 1:30 AM IST (Toronto)

21 June (Sunday): Ecuador vs Curaçao – 5:30 AM IST (Kansas City)

21 June (Sunday): Tunisia vs Japan – 9:30 AM IST (Guadalajara)

21 June (Sunday): Spain vs Saudi Arabia – 9:30 PM IST (Atlanta)

22 June (Monday): Belgium vs Iran – 12:30 AM IST (Los Angeles)

22 June (Monday): Uruguay vs Cape Verde – 3:30 AM IST (Miami)

22 June (Monday): New Zealand vs Egypt – 6:30 AM IST (Vancouver)

22 June (Monday): Argentina vs Austria – 10:30 PM IST (Arlington)

23 June (Tuesday): France vs Iraq – 2:30 AM IST (Philadelphia)

23 June (Tuesday): Norway vs Senegal – 5:30 AM IST (Toronto)

23 June (Tuesday): Jordan vs Algeria – 8:30 AM IST (Santa Clara)

23 June (Tuesday): Portugal vs Uzbekistan – 10:30 PM IST (Houston)

24 June (Wednesday): England vs Ghana – 1:30 AM IST (Foxborough)

24 June (Wednesday): Panama vs Croatia – 4:30 AM IST (Foxborough)

24 June (Wednesday): Colombia vs DR Congo – 7:30 AM IST (Zapopan)

Overnight Match Windows Dominate Primary Group Stages

Subcontinental audiences must prepare for highly demanding viewing routines as subsequent tournament blocks are scheduled to broadcast sequentially through the early morning hours. Key fixtures have been officially allocated operational slots at 1:30 AM, 3:30 AM, 4:30 AM, 6:30 AM, and 7:30 AM IST.

The heavy scheduling concentration during these late hours initially dampened local media appetite before broadcast rights were successfully finalized. Only a minority of the total one hundred and four tournament matches will begin before midnight for local viewers.

Prime Time Slots Offer Relief For Local Spectators

Fortunately, a select number of high-profile group fixtures have been strategically placed into more accessible evening windows to satisfy international syndicates. High-visibility matches including Germany against Curaçao, Portugal versus DR Congo, and Spain versus Cape Verde will broadcast at 10:30 PM IST.

"We are excited to bring one of the world's biggest sporting spectacles to Indian audiences," Zee Entertainment CEO Punit Goenka stated in an official media release. The network secured exclusive rights to broadcast the tournament on television via Unite8 Sports and stream via Zee5.