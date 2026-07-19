FIFA World Cup: Saka Hat-Trick! England Outgun Mbappe's France In Epic 10-Goal Thriller

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom England defeated France 6-4, Bukayo Saka scored a hattrick

Mbappe almost sparked French comeback, scoring two goals.

Jude Bellingham sealed victory, ensuring England's best finish.

France vs England FIFA World Cup: England signed off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in spectacular fashion, defeating France in an unforgettable 6-4 thriller to claim third place. Bukayo Saka stole the show with a stunning hat-trick, while Jude Bellingham delivered the decisive blow after Kylian Mbappe had almost inspired one of the greatest comebacks in World Cup history. The 10-goal contest in Miami swung wildly between the two sides before the Three Lions finally emerged victorious in one of the tournament's most entertaining encounters.

England Dominate Before France Fight Back

The Three Lions wasted little time asserting themselves. Declan Rice opened the scoring with a powerful strike from distance before Ezri Konsa doubled the advantage after Bukayo Saka had seen an earlier effort ruled out for offside.

Saka then took centre stage, scoring twice in quick succession as England stormed into a commanding 4-0 lead by half-time, leaving France staring at one of their heaviest World Cup defeats.

Read More: 6 Indian Legends Who Could Retire From International Cricket Soon Ft. Rohit Sharma

The second half, however, belonged to Kylian Mbappe.

The French superstar sparked a dramatic revival by scoring the opening goal for Les Bleus before setting up Bradley Barcola to reduce the deficit further.

Mbappe then struck again to make it 4-3, bringing France within touching distance of an astonishing comeback.

Bellingham Delivers Final Blow

England finally regained control when Saka completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot after Malo Gusto brought down Djed Spence inside the area.

France refused to give up, with Ousmane Dembele adding another goal to keep the contest alive.

But Jude Bellingham ensured there would be no dramatic turnaround.

The England midfielder danced past multiple defenders before finding the net to settle a breathtaking encounter and hand his side their best FIFA World Cup finish since lifting the trophy in 1966.

The match also marked the end of Didier Deschamps' tenure as France coach.

Rice's opener became England's second-fastest World Cup goal, while Michael Olise finished the tournament with a record seven assists.

Mbappe ended his campaign with 10 goals, trailing only Sandor Kocsis (11) and Just Fontaine (13) for the most goals scored in a single World Cup.