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English NewsSportsFootballFIFA World Cup: Saka Hat-Trick! England Outgun Mbappe's France In Epic 10-Goal Thriller

FIFA World Cup: Saka Hat-Trick! England Outgun Mbappe's France In Epic 10-Goal Thriller

Bukayo Saka's hat-trick and Jude Bellingham's late brilliance helped England survive Kylian Mbappe's comeback-inspired France to finish third at FIFA World Cup 2026.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 06:17 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • England defeated France 6-4, Bukayo Saka scored a hattrick
  • Mbappe almost sparked French comeback, scoring two goals.
  • Jude Bellingham sealed victory, ensuring England's best finish.

France vs England FIFA World Cup: England signed off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in spectacular fashion, defeating France in an unforgettable 6-4 thriller to claim third place. Bukayo Saka stole the show with a stunning hat-trick, while Jude Bellingham delivered the decisive blow after Kylian Mbappe had almost inspired one of the greatest comebacks in World Cup history. The 10-goal contest in Miami swung wildly between the two sides before the Three Lions finally emerged victorious in one of the tournament's most entertaining encounters.

England Dominate Before France Fight Back

The Three Lions wasted little time asserting themselves. Declan Rice opened the scoring with a powerful strike from distance before Ezri Konsa doubled the advantage after Bukayo Saka had seen an earlier effort ruled out for offside.

Saka then took centre stage, scoring twice in quick succession as England stormed into a commanding 4-0 lead by half-time, leaving France staring at one of their heaviest World Cup defeats.

Read More: 6 Indian Legends Who Could Retire From International Cricket Soon Ft. Rohit Sharma

The second half, however, belonged to Kylian Mbappe.

The French superstar sparked a dramatic revival by scoring the opening goal for Les Bleus before setting up Bradley Barcola to reduce the deficit further.

Mbappe then struck again to make it 4-3, bringing France within touching distance of an astonishing comeback.

Bellingham Delivers Final Blow

England finally regained control when Saka completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot after Malo Gusto brought down Djed Spence inside the area.

France refused to give up, with Ousmane Dembele adding another goal to keep the contest alive.

But Jude Bellingham ensured there would be no dramatic turnaround.

The England midfielder danced past multiple defenders before finding the net to settle a breathtaking encounter and hand his side their best FIFA World Cup finish since lifting the trophy in 1966.

The match also marked the end of Didier Deschamps' tenure as France coach.

Rice's opener became England's second-fastest World Cup goal, while Michael Olise finished the tournament with a record seven assists.

Mbappe ended his campaign with 10 goals, trailing only Sandor Kocsis (11) and Just Fontaine (13) for the most goals scored in a single World Cup.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the final score between England and France in the World Cup 2026 third-place match?

England defeated France 6-4 in an unforgettable thriller. This victory secured third place for England in the tournament.

Which England player scored a hat-trick against France?

Bukayo Saka stole the show with a stunning hat-trick. He scored twice in quick succession during the first half and completed it with a penalty.

Who spearheaded France's comeback attempt in the match?

Kylian Mbappe sparked a dramatic revival for France. He scored two goals and set up another, bringing them within touching distance of a comeback.

What was England's final achievement in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

England secured third place in the FIFA World Cup 2026. This is their best finish since they lifted the trophy in 1966.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jul 2026 06:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kylian Mbappe France Vs England FIFA World Cup Jude Bellingham
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