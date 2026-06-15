FIFA World Cup 2026: Ruthless Germany Run Riot In 7-1 Destruction Of Curacao

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Germany opened scoring early, but Curacao netted a historic goal.

Germany regained control, leading 3-1 at halftime against Curacao.

Four second-half goals secured Germany's emphatic 7-1 victory.

Germany vs Curacao FIFA World Cup: Germany refreshed memories of Brazil's 7-1 destruction from 12 years ago by overpowering FIFA World Cup debutants Curacao with the same score-line in their Group E opener. Julian Nagelsmann's side produced an attacking masterclass, with Felix Nmecha setting the tone early by scoring the quickest goal of the tournament so far. The four-time world champions looked sharp from the opening whistle and rarely allowed Curacao any breathing room.

Despite a brief scare in the first half, Germany's superior quality eventually proved overwhelming as they stormed to one of the most emphatic victories of the competition.

Nmecha Strikes Early, Curacao Produce Surprise Response

Germany needed just six minutes to find the first breakthrough. A slick combination involving Florian Wirtz and Felix Nmecha ended with the midfielder curling a superb effort beyond the goalkeeper and into the corner of the net.

The strike not only handed Germany an early advantage but also became the fastest goal scored at FIFA World Cup 2026.

Curacao, however, refused to be overawed. The Caribbean nation, making history as the smallest country ever to qualify for a World Cup in terms of both population and land area, delivered a memorable moment midway through the opening half after repeated attempts of a comeback.

Livano Comenencia found space outside the penalty area and fired a left-footed effort that took a deflection before beating veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. The goal sparked celebrations among Curacao supporters and briefly raised hopes of an upset.

Germany then responded strongly. Nico Schlotterbeck restored the lead with a header from a corner before Felix Nmecha won a penalty deep into stoppage time. Kai Havertz converted from the spot to give Germany a comfortable 3-1 cushion heading into halftime.

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Second-Half Blitz Puts Match Beyond Doubt

Any remaining suspense disappeared almost immediately after the restart. Just over a minute into the second half, Jamal Musiala capitalised on a clever pass from Joshua Kimmich and finished calmly to make it 4-1.

Germany continued to dominate possession and chances, stretching Curacao's defence at every opportunity.

Nathaniel Brown marked his World Cup debut with a goal after a well-worked move, while substitute Deniz Undav added his name to the scoresheet soon after.

Undav then turned provider, setting up Havertz for his second goal of the evening as the German attack continued to click effortlessly.

By the final whistle, Germany had registered seven goals and sent a strong message to the rest of the tournament. Nmecha's record-setting opener, Havertz's brace and a series of impressive attacking displays ensured the Europeans could hardly have imagined a better start.

Curacao may have suffered a heavy defeat, but Comenencia's historic goal ensured the debutants still enjoyed a memorable moment on football's biggest stage.