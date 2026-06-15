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HomeSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026: Ruthless Germany Run Riot In 7-1 Destruction Of Curacao

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ruthless Germany Run Riot In 7-1 Destruction Of Curacao

Germany's Felix Nmecha scored the fastest goal of FIFA World Cup 2026 as the team crushed Curacao 7-1 in a dominant Group E opening performance.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 06:12 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Germany opened scoring early, but Curacao netted a historic goal.
  • Germany regained control, leading 3-1 at halftime against Curacao.
  • Four second-half goals secured Germany's emphatic 7-1 victory.

Germany vs Curacao FIFA World Cup: Germany refreshed memories of Brazil's 7-1 destruction from 12 years ago by overpowering FIFA World Cup debutants Curacao with the same score-line in their Group E opener. Julian Nagelsmann's side produced an attacking masterclass, with Felix Nmecha setting the tone early by scoring the quickest goal of the tournament so far. The four-time world champions looked sharp from the opening whistle and rarely allowed Curacao any breathing room.

Despite a brief scare in the first half, Germany's superior quality eventually proved overwhelming as they stormed to one of the most emphatic victories of the competition.

Nmecha Strikes Early, Curacao Produce Surprise Response

Germany needed just six minutes to find the first breakthrough. A slick combination involving Florian Wirtz and Felix Nmecha ended with the midfielder curling a superb effort beyond the goalkeeper and into the corner of the net.

The strike not only handed Germany an early advantage but also became the fastest goal scored at FIFA World Cup 2026.

Curacao, however, refused to be overawed. The Caribbean nation, making history as the smallest country ever to qualify for a World Cup in terms of both population and land area, delivered a memorable moment midway through the opening half after repeated attempts of a comeback.

Livano Comenencia found space outside the penalty area and fired a left-footed effort that took a deflection before beating veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. The goal sparked celebrations among Curacao supporters and briefly raised hopes of an upset.

Germany then responded strongly. Nico Schlotterbeck restored the lead with a header from a corner before Felix Nmecha won a penalty deep into stoppage time. Kai Havertz converted from the spot to give Germany a comfortable 3-1 cushion heading into halftime.

Also Check: Canada Denies Visa To Ghana's Rape-Accused Player For FIFA World Cup

Second-Half Blitz Puts Match Beyond Doubt

Any remaining suspense disappeared almost immediately after the restart. Just over a minute into the second half, Jamal Musiala capitalised on a clever pass from Joshua Kimmich and finished calmly to make it 4-1.

Germany continued to dominate possession and chances, stretching Curacao's defence at every opportunity.

Nathaniel Brown marked his World Cup debut with a goal after a well-worked move, while substitute Deniz Undav added his name to the scoresheet soon after.

Undav then turned provider, setting up Havertz for his second goal of the evening as the German attack continued to click effortlessly.

By the final whistle, Germany had registered seven goals and sent a strong message to the rest of the tournament. Nmecha's record-setting opener, Havertz's brace and a series of impressive attacking displays ensured the Europeans could hardly have imagined a better start.

Curacao may have suffered a heavy defeat, but Comenencia's historic goal ensured the debutants still enjoyed a memorable moment on football's biggest stage.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the final score of the Germany vs Curacao match?

Germany defeated FIFA World Cup debutants Curacao with a final score of 7-1. This dominant victory marked Germany's Group E opener.

Who scored the quickest goal of the tournament so far?

Felix Nmecha scored the quickest goal of the tournament so far for Germany. He found the net just six minutes into the match against Curacao.

Did Curacao score any goals against Germany?

Yes, Curacao scored one goal against Germany. Livano Comenencia scored midway through the first half, briefly sparking celebrations for the debutants.

What is notable about Curacao's qualification for the World Cup?

Curacao made history as the smallest country ever to qualify for a World Cup. This distinction applies in terms of both population and land area.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 06:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Football World Cup FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026 Germany Vs Curacao
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