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HomeSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32: List Of Qualified Teams And Those Closest To Advancing

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32: List Of Qualified Teams And Those Closest To Advancing

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32: Check below list of nations who have mathematically locked down their positions in the knockout phase.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 01:03 PM (IST)

As the expanded 48-team tournament progresses across North America, the race for the newly introduced Round of 32 is intensifying. Under the new format, the top two teams from all 12 groups automatically advance, alongside the eight best third-place finishers.

Below is the definitive status of teams that have officially secured their places, followed by the nations currently in pole position to join them.

Teams Officially Qualified for Round of 32

These nations have mathematically locked down their positions in the knockout phase, either by dominating their opening fixtures or successfully wrapping up their group schedules:

Group A: Mexico (Group Winners) & South Africa (Runners-Up)

Group B: Switzerland (Group Winners) & Canada (Runners-Up)

Group C: Brazil (Group Winners) & Morocco (Runners-Up)

Group D: United States

Group E: Germany

Group I: France & Norway

Group J: Argentina

Group K: Colombia & Portugal

Teams with Best Chance to Qualify

These teams are currently occupying the highest spots in their respective active groups or are strongly positioned to squeeze through via the third-place wildcard tracking system:

Current Group Leaders & Automatic Contenders (Top 2 Positions)

Group D - Australia & Paraguay: Both sit on 3 points behind the USA. With Turkey struggling at the bottom, a positive final result for either side secures safe passage.

Group E - Ivory Coast: Sitting second with 3 points behind Germany, they control their own fate heading into the final matchday.

Group F - Netherlands & Japan: Both are currently tied at the top of the group with 4 points each and are heavily favored to go through over Sweden.

Group G - Egypt & Iran: Egypt leads the pack with 4 points, while Iran holds a narrow goal-difference edge over Belgium to occupy the second automatic spot.

Group H - Spain: The former champions lead Group H with 4 points and need a final-day result against Uruguay to guarantee entry.

Group J - Austria: They sit second behind Argentina with 3 points, holding the tiebreaker advantage over Algeria.

Group L - England & Ghana: Tied at the top with 4 points apiece, both heavyweights are on the verge of qualification, needing just a point in their final games.

Best Third-Place Bubble Hopefuls

Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group B): Finished their group matches on 4 points with a -1 goal difference. Because they accumulated a healthy point tally, they stand a massive chance of progressing as one of the 8 best third-place wildcard teams.

South Korea (Group A): Completed their group cycle with 3 points and a -1 goal difference. They face an anxious wait but remain firmly in the mix depending on upcoming group finales.

Croatia (Group L) & Sweden (Group F): Both currently sit third in active groups with 3 points and possess the quality to secure their progression depending on final matchday permutations.

Officially Eliminated

Haiti, Türkiye, Jordan, Tunisia, Panama, Qatar, and Czech Republic.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the qualification format for the Round of 32?

The top two teams from each of the 12 groups automatically advance. Additionally, the eight best third-place finishers will also progress to the knockout phase.

Which teams have officially qualified for the Round of 32?

Mexico, South Africa, Switzerland, Canada, Brazil, Morocco, USA, Germany, France, Norway, Argentina, Colombia, and Portugal have mathematically locked down their positions.

How do third-place teams qualify for the Round of 32?

Eight best third-place finishers across all 12 groups will advance. Teams like Bosnia and Herzegovina and South Korea are currently strong contenders for these wildcard spots.

Which teams have been officially eliminated from the tournament?

Haiti, Türkiye, Jordan, Tunisia, Panama, Qatar, and the Czech Republic have been officially eliminated. They can no longer progress in the tournament.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Argentina Portugal FIFA World Cup FIFA World CUp 2026 FIFA World Cup Round Of 32
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