FIFA World Cup 2026: What Is Round Of 32? All You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New 48-team FIFA World Cup features knockout Round of 32.

Top two teams plus eight best third-placed qualify.

Round of 32 is sudden death; winners advance to Round of 16.

FIFA World Cup Round Of 32: The FIFA World Cup is currently underway and has already grabbed the attention of the world. Co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the tournament brought together 48 teams battling for football's biggest prize. As the competition moves forward, teams are giving their all to secure a place in the knockout stages. Since many fans are still getting familiar with the new tournament format, here's everything you need to know about the Round of 32 and how teams qualify for it.

What Is The Round Of 32?

This edition of the FIFA World Cup is different from previous tournaments because FIFA expanded the competition from 32 teams to 48 teams. As a result, the knockout stage now starts with the Round of 32 ahead of the traditional Round of 16.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Neymar Opens Up About His Special Bond With Lionel Messi

The 48 teams are divided into 12 groups, from Group A to Group L, with four teams in each group. Every team plays three group-stage matches.

Teams earn:

3 points for a win

1 point for a draw

0 points for a loss

At the end of the group stage, teams are ranked based on:

Points

Goal difference

Goals scored

Head-to-head record

Fair play points (if needed)

How Teams Will Qualify For The Round Of 32

A total of 32 teams qualify for the knockout stage.

ALSO READ | Neymar Breaks Down In Tears After Brazil Comeback At FIFA World Cup 2026

Automatic Qualification

The top two teams from each group automatically qualify.

12 groups × 2 teams = 24 teams

Best Third-Placed Teams

After the top two teams from every group qualify, FIFA compares all the teams that finish third in their respective groups.

The best eight third-placed teams also qualify for the knockout stage.

12 third-placed teams compete for 8 spots

8 teams qualify

4 teams are eliminated

Therefore, 24 teams qualify automatically, while the remaining eight spots are filled by the best third-placed teams.

What Happens In The Round Of 32?

The Round of 32 is the first stage of the knockout rounds in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Once a team reaches this stage, there are no second chances. Every match is a do-or-die contest where the winner moves on to the next round and the losing team is knocked out of the tournament.

If a match is level after 90 minutes, it goes into 30 minutes of extra time. If the score is still tied after extra time, the winner is decided through a penalty shootout.

The teams that win in the Round of 32 advance to the Round of 16, followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and then the final. The winner of the final is crowned FIFA World Cup champion.

Why Is Finishing First In The Group Important?

Although both the first and second-placed teams qualify for the knockout stage, finishing at the top of the group is usually a big advantage.

Group winners are often paired with a second-placed team or a lower-ranked third-placed qualifier in the Round of 32, which can make their path slightly easier.

This is why teams continue fighting for points even after securing qualification. Finishing first can improve their chances of progressing deeper into the tournament and potentially avoiding stronger opponents in the early knockout rounds.