It is the knockout stage following the group phase, where 32 teams compete. These teams survive from an initial pool of 48 nations.
FIFA World Cup 2026: Every Confirmed Round Of 32 Match So Far
FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage is taking shape. Here's every confirmed Round of 32 fixture so far, plus the teams that have already secured qualification.
- World Cup 2026: Knockout bracket forming, several teams confirmed.
- Four specific Round of 32 matches are confirmed.
- Nineteen teams are confirmed; final qualification spots still open.
FIFA World Cup Round Of 32: The group stage of FIFA World Cup 2026 is nearing its conclusion, and the knockout bracket is finally beginning to take shape. A total of 48 nations started the tournament dreaming of lifting football's biggest prize, but only 32 teams will survive the opening phase and advance to the Round of 32. With several groups already decided, fans now have their first glimpse of the blockbuster knockout clashes that await. While a number of qualification spots have already been secured, the remaining group-stage fixtures will determine the final standings and complete the Round of 32 bracket.
Confirmed FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Fixtures
As things stand on June 26, 2026, only a handful of knockout ties have officially been confirmed. The following matches are locked in for the knockout stage:
- Canada vs South Africa
- USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Netherlands vs Morocco
- Brazil vs Japan
Also Check: Mbappe vs Haaland Head-To-Head: Who Holds The Edge Before FIFA World Cup 2026 Blockbuster?
These fixtures promise plenty of excitement, with several in-form teams set to battle for a place in the Round of 16.
Canada and South Africa have both enjoyed memorable campaigns to reach the knockout rounds, while the meeting between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina guarantees a first-ever World Cup knockout meeting between the two nations.
European giants Netherlands will face a confident Morocco side that continues to impress on the biggest stage, while Brazil, with a finally fit Neymar Jr, clashing with Japan could produce one of the standout ties of the Round of 32.
Teams Already Through To The Knockouts
Nineteen nations have already secured qualification for the knockout rounds:
Colombia, Argentina, France, Norway, Germany, USA, Mexico, Switzerland, Canada, Brazil, Morocco, South Africa, Ivory Coast, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Ecuador, Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Australia
However, the Round of 32 picture is still far from complete. Remaining qualification places remain up for grabs, with the final round of group-stage fixtures expected to reshape the bracket.
The finishing positions in multiple groups are also yet to be decided, meaning some nations are still waiting to discover who their first knockout opponents will be.
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32?
Which matches are confirmed for the Round of 32?
Confirmed matches include Canada vs South Africa, USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, Netherlands vs Morocco, and Brazil vs Japan. These exciting fixtures are locked in as of June 26, 2026.
How many nations have qualified for the knockouts so far?
Nineteen nations have already secured their spot in the knockout rounds. However, the full Round of 32 bracket is still incomplete.
Is the Round of 32 bracket fully decided yet?
No, the Round of 32 picture is not yet complete. Remaining qualification spots are still available, and final group standings need to be determined.