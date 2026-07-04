FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16: Full Schedule, Match Timings & More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Egypt, Argentina, Colombia completed the Round of 16 lineup.

The Round of 16 schedule features eight intense matchups.

Powerhouses, new contenders prepare for quarter-final qualification battles.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16: FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 has been wrapped up. Egypt defeated Australia in a Penalty Shootout as action kicked-off on the final day. Lionel Messi-led Argentina then survived a major scare against tournament debutants Cape Verde in one of the most entertaining matches of the competition so far. This encounter was followed by Colombia's narrow win over Ghana to seal the last available spot in the Round of 16, which will begin in less than 24 hours from now.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Schedule

Here's a look at all FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 fixture with the match date, venue and time:

Canada vs Morocco: July 4, Houston Stadium - 10:30 PM IST

Paraguay vs France: July 5, Philadelphia Stadium - 2:30 AM IST

Brazil vs Norway: July 6, New Jersey Stadium - 1:30 AM IST

Mexico vs England: July 6, Mexico City Stadium - 5:30 AM IST

Portugal vs Spain: July 7, Dallas Stadium - 12:30 AM IST

USA vs Belgium: July 7, Seattle Stadium - 5:30 AM IST

Argentina vs Egypt: July 7, Atlanta Stadium - 9:30 PM IST

Switzerland vs Colombia: July 8, BC Place, Vancouver - 1:30 AM IST

Also Check: Cape Verde Players Take Selfies With Messi After Epic FIFA World Cup 2026 Battle

Knockout Stage Set for Blockbuster Clashes

With the Round of 32 now complete, attention shifts to a packed Round of 16 schedule featuring several heavyweight encounters.

Traditional powerhouses including Brazil, France, Spain, Portugal, England and Argentina remain in contention, while teams such as Morocco, Norway, Colombia and Canada will be aiming to extend their impressive runs.

The knockout phase promises high-stakes football, given all the action that has transpired thus far, and the fact that every fixture carries quarter-final qualification on the line.

Fans can look forward to a series of intriguing contests as the race to lift the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy intensifies and the remaining teams battle to keep their title hopes alive.