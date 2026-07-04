The Round of 16 will commence in less than 24 hours. The first matches include Canada vs Morocco on July 4 and Paraguay vs France on July 5.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16: Full Schedule, Match Timings & More
FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 lineup is complete. Check the full schedule, IST match timings and knockout fixtures after Colombia sealed the final berth.
- Egypt, Argentina, Colombia completed the Round of 16 lineup.
- The Round of 16 schedule features eight intense matchups.
- Powerhouses, new contenders prepare for quarter-final qualification battles.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16: FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 has been wrapped up. Egypt defeated Australia in a Penalty Shootout as action kicked-off on the final day. Lionel Messi-led Argentina then survived a major scare against tournament debutants Cape Verde in one of the most entertaining matches of the competition so far. This encounter was followed by Colombia's narrow win over Ghana to seal the last available spot in the Round of 16, which will begin in less than 24 hours from now.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Schedule
Here's a look at all FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 fixture with the match date, venue and time:
Canada vs Morocco: July 4, Houston Stadium - 10:30 PM IST
Paraguay vs France: July 5, Philadelphia Stadium - 2:30 AM IST
Brazil vs Norway: July 6, New Jersey Stadium - 1:30 AM IST
Mexico vs England: July 6, Mexico City Stadium - 5:30 AM IST
Portugal vs Spain: July 7, Dallas Stadium - 12:30 AM IST
USA vs Belgium: July 7, Seattle Stadium - 5:30 AM IST
Argentina vs Egypt: July 7, Atlanta Stadium - 9:30 PM IST
Switzerland vs Colombia: July 8, BC Place, Vancouver - 1:30 AM IST
Also Check: Cape Verde Players Take Selfies With Messi After Epic FIFA World Cup 2026 Battle
Knockout Stage Set for Blockbuster Clashes
With the Round of 32 now complete, attention shifts to a packed Round of 16 schedule featuring several heavyweight encounters.
Traditional powerhouses including Brazil, France, Spain, Portugal, England and Argentina remain in contention, while teams such as Morocco, Norway, Colombia and Canada will be aiming to extend their impressive runs.
The knockout phase promises high-stakes football, given all the action that has transpired thus far, and the fact that every fixture carries quarter-final qualification on the line.
Fans can look forward to a series of intriguing contests as the race to lift the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy intensifies and the remaining teams battle to keep their title hopes alive.
Frequently Asked Questions
When does the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 begin?
Can you list some of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 fixtures?
Key matches include Canada vs Morocco, Paraguay vs France, Brazil vs Norway, and Mexico vs England. Other games feature Portugal vs Spain, USA vs Belgium, Argentina vs Egypt, and Switzerland vs Colombia.
What were the results of the final matches in the Round of 32?
On the final day of the Round of 32, Egypt defeated Australia in a penalty shootout. Argentina survived a scare against Cape Verde, and Colombia secured a narrow win over Ghana.