Only 25 Touches & No Shots On Target! Ronaldo Struggles As Messi Shines In FIFA World Cup

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Portugal drew 1-1 against DR Congo in World Cup opener.

Ronaldo struggled, few touches, no shots on target.

Joao Neves scored; DR Congo equalized for historic draw.

Ronaldo FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo endured a night to forget as Portugal were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener, with the legendary forward unable to leave his mark on the match. Expectations were high for Ronaldo heading into the tournament after several of football's biggest stars made explosive starts. Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland had already found the net twice in their respective games, while Lionel Messi grabbed a hat-trick against Algeria, increasing the spotlight on Portugal's captain.

However, Ronaldo struggled to influence proceedings against DR Congo despite playing the entire match.

Ronaldo Fails To Make An Impact

According to ESPN, the Portugal icon recorded only 25 touches during the contest, a surprisingly low figure considering he remained on the pitch for the full 90 minutes. That marked the second-lowest number of touches Ronaldo has recorded in a World Cup start.

The numbers painted a difficult picture for Ronaldo's performance. He just three shots throughout the game, with none even finding the target.

Portugal themselves struggled to create clear opportunities, registering only one shot on target across the match. Their only effort on goal came through Joao Neves, who opened the scoring in the early stages of the contest.

Also Check: Man Arrested In Mexico For Renting Out FIFA Accreditation For Illegal Access

DR Congo, meanwhile, produced a memorable performance on their return to the FIFA World Cup stage. The result marked a historic moment for the side, who competed at the tournament for the first time in several years.

The African nation also showed they were capable of causing problems for Portugal, creating moments where they could have taken control of the game.

Portugal briefly thought they had restored their advantage early in the second half when Joao Cancelo produced an acrobatic finish, but the goal was ruled out for offside. DR Congo continued pushing forward and came close to finding a winner when Cedric Bakambu hit the post after battling past Bruno Fernandes.

Late Portugal Pressure Not Enough

Portugal introduced Francisco Conceicao late in the match, and the substitute brought more energy to their attacking play. He created opportunities and helped provide Ronaldo with better chances to make a difference.

However, the veteran striker could not convert those openings as Portugal continued searching for a decisive goal.

Despite dominating the closing stages and applying pressure, Portugal were unable to break through again. DR Congo held firm until the final whistle to secure a memorable point in their first FIFA World Cup appearance since 1974.

For Ronaldo, the result marked a frustrating start to what could be another historic international campaign, while DR Congo walked away with a result that will be remembered as a major moment in their football history.