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English NewsSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals Full Schedule: 8 Teams Set! Check Venues & Timings

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals Full Schedule: 8 Teams Set! Check Venues & Timings

The 8 teams for the FIFA 2026 Quarter-Finals are locked in as hosts USA, Mexico, and Canada bow out. Check out the complete match schedule, venues, and timings for France, Argentina, and more.

Written By : ABP Live Sports, ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 10:28 AM (IST)
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  • Quarter-final schedule (July 10-12) includes France-Morocco, Argentina-Switzerland.

FIFA World Cup 2026: The knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026 have delivered high-octane drama, emotional retirements, and massive upsets. As the thrilling Round of 16 comes to a close, the tournament has reached its business end. Eight elite footballing nations have successfully secured their tickets to the quarter-finals, keeping their dreams of lifting the ultimate golden trophy alive.

In a shocking turn of events, the tournament's co-hosts the USA, Canada, and Mexico have all been eliminated before reaching the final eight, leaving the tournament wide open for a new champion to emerge.

Top 8 Teams Confirm Their Spots

After grueling Round of 16 encounters, the final eight teams remaining in the tournament are France, Norway, Spain, Morocco, Belgium, England, Argentina, and Switzerland.

The final two spots were decided in spectacular fashion. Argentina narrowly escaped a fierce challenge from Egypt, securing a hard-fought 3-2 victory. Meanwhile, Switzerland advanced after a nerve-wracking penalty shootout against Colombia, winning 4-3 after the match ended in a stalemate.

Heartbreak for Ronaldo and Neymar

The pre-quarterfinals witnessed the end of an era for two of modern football's greatest icons. Brazil's journey was cut short by a disciplined Norway side in a tight 2-1 defeat. Following the devastating loss, Brazilian superstar Neymar officially announced his retirement from international football.

Similarly, Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup dream came to an end after Spain defeated Portugal 1-0. Millions of fans worldwide had hoped to see Ronaldo lift the trophy in his final World Cup appearance, but Spain's rigid defense shattered those aspirations, bringing down the curtain on Ronaldo’s historic international career.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final Schedule

The quarter-final clashes are scheduled to take place between July 10 and July 12 across iconic venues in North America. Here is the complete schedule with Indian Standard Time (IST) details:

France vs. Morocco

Date: July 10, 2026

Venue: Boston Stadium

Time: 1:30 AM IST (Midnight)

Spain vs. Belgium

Date: July 11, 2026

Venue: Los Angeles Stadium

Time: 12:30 AM IST (Midnight)

Norway vs. England

Date: July 12, 2026

Venue: Miami Stadium

Time: 2:30 AM IST

Argentina vs. Switzerland

Date: July 12, 2026

Venue: Kansas City Stadium

Time: 6:30 AM IST

Frequently Asked Questions

When are the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final matches scheduled?

The quarter-final clashes are scheduled to take place between July 10 and July 12, 2026. They will be held across iconic venues in North America.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 10:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Argentina France FIFA World CUp 2026 Quarter Final Match
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