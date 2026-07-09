Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals For Free: Everything You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FIFA World Cup 2026 knockouts now free for Indian viewers.

DD Sports will broadcast quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final matches.

Previously paid subscriptions were required; this significantly expands access.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Free Broadcast: FIFA World Cup 2026 is entering its most exciting stage, with the quarter-finals set to feature some of the biggest names in international football. For viewers in India, there is good news ahead of the high-stakes knockout clashes, the remainder of the tournament will now be available to watch on television without the need for a paid subscription. That means football fans can enjoy all four quarter-finals, both semi-finals and the grand finale free of cost on TV.

How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 For Free In India

Indian viewers can tune into DD Sports to catch all the action live from the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final stage onwards.

The free-to-air broadcaster will carry every match until the conclusion of the tournament, making it easier for millions of football fans to follow the race for the World Cup trophy.

Also Check: FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals: All Matches, Dates & Timings

The last eight features a star-studded line-up, with defending champions Argentina, Spain, Belgium, France, England, Norway, Morocco and Switzerland still in contention. The quarter-finals promise blockbuster encounters as the world's top teams battle for a place in the semi-finals.

Other Ways To Watch The Tournament

So far, besides the tournament opener, all FIFA World Cup 2026 matches were being broadcast on the Unite8 Sports television channels, while live streaming can be accessed via a ZEE5 subscription.

However, the addition of DD Sports as a free broadcast option now significantly expands access to the tournament, ensuring that viewers without paid TV packages or streaming subscriptions won't miss any of the remaining action.

With the competition now just three rounds away from crowning a new world champion, every fixture carries enormous significance.

Whether it's Lionel Messi's quest to defend Argentina's title, England's pursuit of glory, or Norway's impressive run, fans across India can now watch every decisive moment unfold live on DD Sports at no cost, making the closing stages of FIFA World Cup 2026 more accessible than ever.