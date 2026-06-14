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HomeSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland's Late Own Goal Gift Earns Qatar First Ever World Cup Point

FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland's Late Own Goal Gift Earns Qatar First Ever World Cup Point

Qatar vs. Switzerland Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026: Boualem Khoukhi forced a 94th-minute own goal as Qatar snatched a 1-1 draw against Switzerland to secure their first-ever World Cup point.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 09:56 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Switzerland took the lead with Embolo's penalty kick early.
  • Switzerland dominated play, yet squandered numerous scoring opportunities.
  • Qatar dramatically equalized in stoppage time from a Swiss own goal.
  • The 1-1 draw secured a historic point for Qatar.

Qatar vs. Switzerland Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026: Asian champions Qatar secured a monumental milestone by fighting back to claim a dramatic 1-1 draw against heavy group favourites Switzerland at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. Julen Lopetegui's resilient side looked headed for an opening defeat after Breel Embolo converted a first-half penalty following a reckless goalkeeping challenge. However, a spirited injury-time response forced a crucial error to spark absolute jubilation.

Embolo Nails Penalty 

The European heavyweights established early tactical dominance, utilizing slick passing combinations to pin the deep Qatari defense back into their own penalty territory. The initial pressure yielded a breakthrough.

Qatari goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada committed a reckless sliding challenge on Remo Freuler inside the six-yard box. The visual referee check verified the booking and confirmed the immediate spot kick.

Breel Embolo confidently stepped up to face the immense pressure in the 16th minute of action. The forward drilled a powerful right-footed penalty into the bottom-left corner past the diving keeper.

Casual Swiss Effort

Murat Yakin's fluid side completely dictated the central territory, registering an incredible twenty-six total attempts throughout the fixture. Yet, clear wastefulness prevented the European side from extending their narrow margin.

Michel Aebischer saw a goalbound effort cleared off the line just before the interval. The casual approach left the door slightly open for the Asian Cup holders to strike back.

Own Goal Gift To Qatar

The physical encounter took an extraordinary tactical turn exactly four minutes into extended stoppage time. Wing-back Homam Ahmed delivered a looping, precise cross towards the far post from the flank.

Captain Boualem Khoukhi leaped tremendously over the static defense, executing an incredibly powerful goalward header. The ball deflected off Swiss defender Miro Muheim to roll past Gregor Kobel.

The dramatic 90+4-minute own goal preserved a monumental result for the underdogs, capping an unforgettable tournament debut for Lopetegui. Group B sits completely balanced with all teams level.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the final score of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Qatar and Switzerland?

Qatar fought back to claim a dramatic 1-1 draw against Switzerland. The match was played at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

Who scored the first goal for Switzerland?

Breel Embolo scored Switzerland's opening goal from a penalty kick in the 16th minute. He confidently drilled a powerful right-footed penalty past the Qatari keeper.

How did Qatar equalize against Switzerland?

Qatar equalized with an own goal in the 90+4 minute, deflected off Swiss defender Miro Muheim. It resulted from a powerful header by Captain Boualem Khoukhi.

What led to Switzerland's penalty goal?

The penalty was awarded after Qatari goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada made a reckless sliding challenge on Remo Freuler. The visual referee check confirmed the foul.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Jun 2026 09:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup Latest News Qatar Vs Switzerland World Cup 2026 Boualem Khoukhi Goal Switzerland Breel Embolo Penalty Highlights Julen Lopetegui Qatar Debut Group B Match Report California Qatar Vs Switzerland Highlights Qatar Vs Switzerland
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