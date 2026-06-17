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HomeSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal XI Confirmed! Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Star-Studded Lineup

FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal XI Confirmed! Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Star-Studded Lineup

Portugal set to kick-off FIFA World Cup 2026 with a solid lineup against DR Congo. Check out who all feature in the playing XI ahead of the clash.

Reported By : Suyash Sahay | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 10:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Portugal kicks off FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against DR Congo.
  • Cristiano Ronaldo enters sixth World Cup, eyes historic scoring record.
  • Ronaldo needs two goals to reach double digits in FIFA World Cup stats.

Portugal vs DR Congo: Portugal are set to kick-off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a group stage fixture against DR Congo. The match will be underway in less than half-an-hour from this writing, but fans can already take note of who all will be in action tonight, as well as those who start on the bench. Needless to say, captain and star player Cristiano Ronaldo is a part of the lineup. He will be entering his sixth World Cup, and could become the first player to score in six editions if he manages to find the back of the net.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal Playing XI

Here's a look at Portugal's playing XI for their FIFA World Cup opener:

Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Cancelo, Tomas Araujo, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves, Bernardo Silva, Pedro Neto, Diogo Costa (GK)

The following Portugal players will be starting on the bench:

Jose Sa (GK), Rui Silva (GK), Nelson Semedo, Ruben Dias, Diogo Dalot, Goncalo Inacio, Samu Costa, Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix, Francisco Trincao, Rafael Leao, Goncalo Guedes, Francisco Conceicao

The match will be played at the Houston Stadium.

Also Check: Messi vs Ronaldo: Who Has More FIFA World Cup Goals?

Ronaldo Eyes Historic FIFA WC Record

Cristiano Ronaldo heads into the FIFA World Cup 2026 with another major milestone within touching distance. The Portugal captain has scored 8 goals across his World Cup career and needs just two more to become the first Portuguese player to reach double digits at football's biggest stage.

Despite being 41 years old, Ronaldo remains one of the key figures in Portugal's squad and will be eager to add to his tally during the competition.

Already Portugal's all-time leading scorer and the highest goalscorer in men's international football history, the veteran forward now has the chance to further cement his legacy on the World Cup stage.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Portugal's first match in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Portugal will kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a group stage fixture against DR Congo. The match will be played at the Houston Stadium.

What historic record could Cristiano Ronaldo achieve in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Cristiano Ronaldo could become the first player to score in six different editions of the World Cup. He also aims to be the first Portuguese player to reach double-digit World Cup goals.

Who are some of the key players in Portugal's starting lineup for their opening match?

Portugal's starting XI includes captain Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Cancelo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and Diogo Costa as the goalkeeper.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 10:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Football World Cup Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA World Cup FIFA World CUp 2026
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