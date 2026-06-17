FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal XI Confirmed! Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Star-Studded Lineup

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Portugal kicks off FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against DR Congo.

Cristiano Ronaldo enters sixth World Cup, eyes historic scoring record.

Ronaldo needs two goals to reach double digits in FIFA World Cup stats.

Portugal vs DR Congo: Portugal are set to kick-off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a group stage fixture against DR Congo. The match will be underway in less than half-an-hour from this writing, but fans can already take note of who all will be in action tonight, as well as those who start on the bench. Needless to say, captain and star player Cristiano Ronaldo is a part of the lineup. He will be entering his sixth World Cup, and could become the first player to score in six editions if he manages to find the back of the net.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal Playing XI

Here's a look at Portugal's playing XI for their FIFA World Cup opener:

Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Cancelo, Tomas Araujo, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves, Bernardo Silva, Pedro Neto, Diogo Costa (GK)

The following Portugal players will be starting on the bench:

Jose Sa (GK), Rui Silva (GK), Nelson Semedo, Ruben Dias, Diogo Dalot, Goncalo Inacio, Samu Costa, Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix, Francisco Trincao, Rafael Leao, Goncalo Guedes, Francisco Conceicao

The match will be played at the Houston Stadium.

Also Check: Messi vs Ronaldo: Who Has More FIFA World Cup Goals?

Ronaldo Eyes Historic FIFA WC Record

Cristiano Ronaldo heads into the FIFA World Cup 2026 with another major milestone within touching distance. The Portugal captain has scored 8 goals across his World Cup career and needs just two more to become the first Portuguese player to reach double digits at football's biggest stage.

Despite being 41 years old, Ronaldo remains one of the key figures in Portugal's squad and will be eager to add to his tally during the competition.

Already Portugal's all-time leading scorer and the highest goalscorer in men's international football history, the veteran forward now has the chance to further cement his legacy on the World Cup stage.