Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Portugal plays DR Congo in FIFA World Cup 2026 opener.

Cristiano Ronaldo's potential 'last dance' begins on June 17.

Match at NRG Stadium broadcast on Unite8, live stream on ZEE5.

Portugal vs DR Congo: One of the most anticipated matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is all set to take place on June 17. The fixture has generated a lot of excitement as legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead Portugal in what many fans have labelled as his "last dance" on football's biggest stage. With speculation surrounding this being Ronaldo's final World Cup appearance, all eyes will be on the Portuguese captain as he begins another campaign. Fans will be eager to see whether the star forward can add more milestones to his already historic career.

The match is equally significant for DR Congo, who are returning to the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 52 years. Their last appearance came in 1974 when the nation competed under the name Zaire.

Portugal vs DR Congo: Date And Start Time (IST)

Portugal and DR Congo are placed in Group K alongside Colombia and Uzbekistan.

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The match between Portugal and DR Congo will be played on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. The match will start at 10:30 PM (IST).

Portugal vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026: Venue

The clash will be played at NRG Stadium, which is officially referred to as Houston Stadium during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Portugal has played at NRG Stadium before, although not in a FIFA World Cup match. They faced Mexico in an international friendly at the venue on June 6, 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not play a major role in that fixture, making this World Cup encounter a very different occasion.

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NRG Stadium is one of the key venues selected for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and has a seating capacity of more than 72,000 spectators.

Portugal vs DR Congo: Live Streaming Details

Football fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K clash between Portugal and DR Congo on both television and OTT platforms.

The match will be broadcast live on TV on the Unite8 Sports network, the official television broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India. Commentary will be available in multiple languages, including English and Hindi.

Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the OTT platform ZEE5, where the game will be available across mobile phones, tablets, laptops and smart TV.

With Cristiano Ronaldo beginning his FIFA World Cup journey and DR Congo making their long-awaited return to the tournament, the Group K encounter promises to be quite exciting.