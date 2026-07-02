Portugal vs Croatia: Will Ronaldo Start & Can Portugal Win FIFA World Cup 2026?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ronaldo provides clinical finishing needed for Portugal's goals.

Croatia presents tough challenge for Portugal's World Cup hopes.

Portugal's strong squad trails behind top World Cup contenders.

Portugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup: The debate around Cristiano Ronaldo's place in Portugal's starting XI refuses to fade, but the answer ahead of the Round of 32 clash with Croatia appears straightforward. Roberto Martinez has trusted his captain throughout the tournament so far, and it would be surprising if he suddenly abandoned that approach when Portugal's World Cup campaign hangs in the balance. Knockout football rewards experience. Managers rarely gamble with wholesale changes, especially when a proven match-winner is available.

Ronaldo may no longer dominate games physically as he once did, but the Selecao still possess no one more clinical inside the penalty area. If chances are at a premium against Croatia, Martinez will want his most reliable finisher leading the line.

Portugal Need Goals

Portugal have shown flashes of quality during the group stage, yet there have also been periods where they lacked ruthlessness in front of goal. That is precisely why Ronaldo's inclusion is under scrutiny.

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However, whether it is through his movement, aerial threat or instinctive finishing, the veteran remains the player most likely to convert half-chances into decisive goals. Martinez has repeatedly backed him during qualifying and the tournament itself, making a last-minute tactical shift seem unlikely.

Croatia will not make life easy. Their disciplined structure, midfield control and tournament experience have frustrated elite sides for years. Portugal will need patience, composure and someone capable of producing a defining moment. Ronaldo still offers that possibility.

Selecao Can Dream, But Reality Is Different

Advancing past Croatia is achievable. Winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 is another matter altogether.

Portugal certainly boast one of Europe's deepest squads, packed with attacking talent and technical qualityon paper. However, compared to the tournament's strongest teams, they still appear a level below on the field.

Spain, once again on paper, have quality, combining relentless pressing with creative brilliance. France, meanwhile, continue to look the biggest threat and the team to beat.

With Kylian Mbappe leading a ruthless squad, Didier Deschamps' side possess greater depth, consistency and firepower than almost anyone left in the tournament. Portugal can face them in the quarter finals should both teams continue progressing, but that could also be where their journey ends.