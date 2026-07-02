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English NewsSportsFootballPortugal vs Croatia: Will Ronaldo Start & Can Portugal Win FIFA World Cup 2026?

Portugal vs Croatia: Will Ronaldo Start & Can Portugal Win FIFA World Cup 2026?

Cristiano Ronaldo should lead Portugal against Croatia, but are they genuine FIFA World Cup 2026 contenders? Here's why their title hopes still face major questions.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 02:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ronaldo provides clinical finishing needed for Portugal's goals.
  • Croatia presents tough challenge for Portugal's World Cup hopes.
  • Portugal's strong squad trails behind top World Cup contenders.

Portugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup: The debate around Cristiano Ronaldo's place in Portugal's starting XI refuses to fade, but the answer ahead of the Round of 32 clash with Croatia appears straightforward. Roberto Martinez has trusted his captain throughout the tournament so far, and it would be surprising if he suddenly abandoned that approach when Portugal's World Cup campaign hangs in the balance. Knockout football rewards experience. Managers rarely gamble with wholesale changes, especially when a proven match-winner is available.

Ronaldo may no longer dominate games physically as he once did, but the Selecao still possess no one more clinical inside the penalty area. If chances are at a premium against Croatia, Martinez will want his most reliable finisher leading the line.

Portugal Need Goals

Portugal have shown flashes of quality during the group stage, yet there have also been periods where they lacked ruthlessness in front of goal. That is precisely why Ronaldo's inclusion is under scrutiny.

Also Check: 'Senegal Robbed': Fans Fume Over Belgium's Late Penalty In FIFA World Cup Thriller

However, whether it is through his movement, aerial threat or instinctive finishing, the veteran remains the player most likely to convert half-chances into decisive goals. Martinez has repeatedly backed him during qualifying and the tournament itself, making a last-minute tactical shift seem unlikely.

Croatia will not make life easy. Their disciplined structure, midfield control and tournament experience have frustrated elite sides for years. Portugal will need patience, composure and someone capable of producing a defining moment. Ronaldo still offers that possibility.

Selecao Can Dream, But Reality Is Different

Advancing past Croatia is achievable. Winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 is another matter altogether.

Portugal certainly boast one of Europe's deepest squads, packed with attacking talent and technical qualityon paper. However, compared to the tournament's strongest teams, they still appear a level below on the field.

Spain, once again on paper, have quality, combining relentless pressing with creative brilliance. France, meanwhile, continue to look the biggest threat and the team to beat.

With Kylian Mbappe leading a ruthless squad, Didier Deschamps' side possess greater depth, consistency and firepower than almost anyone left in the tournament. Portugal can face them in the quarter finals should both teams continue progressing, but that could also be where their journey ends.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Cristiano Ronaldo start for Portugal against Croatia?

Roberto Martinez has consistently trusted Ronaldo throughout the tournament so far. It would be surprising if he abandoned this approach for a crucial knockout match.

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo's inclusion considered important for Portugal?

Ronaldo is still the most clinical player inside the penalty area, capable of converting half-chances into decisive goals. Martinez relies on him as a reliable finisher.

What are Portugal's overall chances of winning the FIFA World Cup 2026?

While advancing past Croatia is achievable, winning the World Cup is another matter. Portugal is considered a level below the tournament's strongest teams like France and Spain.

Which team could Portugal potentially face in the quarter-finals?

Should both teams continue progressing, Portugal could face France in the quarter-finals. France is described as the biggest threat and the team to beat in the tournament.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 02:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA World Cup Portugal Vs Croatia FIFA World CUp 2026
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