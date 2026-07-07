Portugal PM Montenegro Backs Team After FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Portugal exited World Cup after Spain's late winning goal.

Prime Minister Montenegro rallied support, praising team's future ambition.

Coach Martinez resigned, Ronaldo confirmed his last World Cup appearance.

Lisbon: Following Portugal's narrow exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026 after a last-16 defeat against Spain, Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro has rallied behind the national team, expressing pride in their campaign and rallying support for the future.

In front of a sellout crowd of 70,649 at Dallas Stadium, reigning European champions Spain was held to a goalless first half, with both teams creating clear chances but failing to find the breakthrough.

It was near the end of extra time that, in an attacking move, Mikel Merino broke free and scored past Diogo Costa as Spain edged Portugal 1-0 in a tense Iberian derby to reach the quarterfinals, ending Cristiano Ronaldo's bid to lift football's biggest trophy.

The Prime Minister took to social media to back the squad, which fought valiantly before being knocked out by a late winner Merino.

"These athletes bring prestige and pride to Portugal," Montenegro posted on X. "We fought until the end, and now we will face the future with ambition and confidence."

"We are going to make the quinas (the five shields on the Portuguese flag) shine even brighter," he added.

Following the loss head coach Roberto Martinez has stepped down from his position and veteran forward Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that the 2026 edition was his final World Cup appearance.

Ronaldo said, "It's sad to leave the World Cup this way. I gave my best and I leave with a clear conscience. That’s the life of a football player. Sometimes we win, sometimes we lose and we need to keep going. The truth is that it was my last World Cup.

Martinez paid tribute to captain Ronaldo, describing him as "an exemplary captain" whose commitment had never wavered during their three-and-a-half years together.

"There aren't many Cristiano Ronaldos," Martinez said. "His dream was to win the World Cup, and he gave everything for that dream. He has been an example as a footballer, as a captain and as a human being."

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)